FIRTH – It was one of those games that the coaches refer to as a “learning experience.” That is exactly what Firth softball coach Elda Park referred to Monday’s game as when she looked back on a 10-7 loss to the Malad Dragons.
The game was between one of the top 2A programs in the state in the visiting Dragons and the hometown favorite Lady Cougars.
It was a game that went back and forth, with the Dragons drawing first blood in the top half of the first inning as they pushed four runs across the plate to take a 4-0 lead.
The Cougars would come right back in the bottom of the second to plate three runs of their own and close the gap to 4-3.
The Lady Dragons would add a run in the third and two more in the fourth and seemingly were in control of the contest by the score of 7-3, but you can’t count out the heavy hitting Lady Cougars.
They chipped away at the lead, eventually scoring three more times in the bottom of the fourth inning and, just like that, they were within a run again with the score at 7-6 in favor of Malad.
“This team doesn’t quit. They are young and they make mistakes, but they don’t quit,” Park said. “There have been so many games that these girls just keep battling and battling and sometimes the mistakes will do them in, but they hit the ball and they keep coming back.”
The Lady Dragons are also a team that can hit the ball and they rallied once again in the fifth inning. They would eventually score another three runs to push the lead back out to a 10-6 margin before the Cougars gave it one more try.
In the bottom of the sixth, Firth would load the bases, with only one out. That was when Malad shut the door on the Cougars. They would get one run, but the Dragons would hold on to win.
The offense was strong for Firth, especially for Kate Leslie, who rapped out four hits and would drive in three runs on the afternoon. The rest of the offense was there, but the Cougars left too many runners on base in the contest.
For the day, Firth outhit Malad, 14-12, but Malad was able to put the hits together when they counted most.
It was another strong performance for Firth pitcher Megan Jolley, who would go the entire seven innings for her team, and she was able to stay ahead of the hitters as they would throw 24 first-pitch strikes. Her defense just didn’t come up with enough plays to gain the win.
Firth saw its season record fall to 6-9 with the Monday game, but they won’t be able to dwell on that for long as they head to Terreton for a doubleheader today against the West Jefferson Panthers. Game times will be 3:30 and 5:30 as they try and seize the outright lead in the Nuclear Conference. Currently the Panthers hold the lead at 3-0, while Firth is right behind with a 1-0 conference record.