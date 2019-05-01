ASHTON — The Firth Lady Cougars softball team have been doing a lot of things right lately.
They had won three in a row, including a split of a series with Nuclear Conference leader West Jefferson. That win had earned them a tie for the conference lead with West Jefferson and the young Lady Cougars were learning how to play the game the right way.
Then came Tuesday and a road game with the North Fremont Huskies. After committing six errors and only getting four hits, the Cougars came out on the wrong end of a 5-2 score, that dropped them into the second spot in the conference standings.
Firth had been hitting the cover off the ball in recent games and scoring runs in bunches, but for some reason on Tuesday, they only managed four hits of their own, but it was the errors that did the girls in.
They also gave up another good pitching performance by Megan Jolley, who went the distance for the Cougars and deserved better than the loss she received.
It wasn’t for lack of trying, the Cougars were taking what the Huskies gave them, whether it was a walk or a hit, they just couldn’t get the runs across the plate.
The Cougars still have a couple of games remaining in the regular season, both of them against Challis-Mackay, who hasn’t won a game all season, so they can gain a couple of wins on West Jefferson in the Nuclear Conference standings.
The Cougars will face Challis-Mackay today and Saturday, with the Saturday game in Firth and the tournament brackets will be out shortly after that game.
The Saturday game in Firth will begin at 4 p.m.
If they win both games against Challis-Mackay, the Cougars will end up with an 11-11 record on the season, and their conference mark will move to 6-2.