TERRETON – The Firth Lady Cougars have struggled at times this season, but have battled through those times to reach the semi-finals of the District 6, 2A softball tournament against the top-seeded Panthers of West Jefferson.
This game was the second time the two teams have faced each other in the tournament, with the Panthers edging the Cougars by a 3-2 final and the Cougars were anxious to get the rematch. As they often say, be careful of what you wish for.
This time around, the Panthers brought their heavy lumber and took full advantage of the extra games that the Cougars were forced to play as they sent the Cougars off to a state play-in game on Saturday with an 11-1 win to claim the Nuclear Conference title, once and for all.
The Cougars were able to get on the scoreboard first, as they pushed a run across in the top of the second inning for an early 1-0 lead. That was as good as it was going to get for the Cougars on this Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers rallied back in the bottom of the inning with a pair of runs and a 2-1 lead and they never looked back.
The Panthers scored three more runs in the third, five runs in the fourth and clinched the 10-run mercy rule finish with one more run in the fifth inning.
It was the offense of the Cougars that was missing on Thursday, as they only were able to get a single hit on the day, while the Panthers racked up 14 hits and used three errors by the Cougars to their advantage.
Megan Jolley was the only Cougar to get a hit and she used it to drive in a run for the Cougars. Jolley was also the pitcher of record, throwing 4 2/3 innings and got a pair of strikeouts along the way.
The rest of the Cougars’ offense was missing in action on this day, but they have a day off before getting back in action on Saturday, with a chance to earn a berth at the state tournament.
The Cougars will face off with the Cardinals of Soda Springs at O.K. Ward fields at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing on to the state tournament.
The two teams split a pair of games early in the season so this will be the rubber match with the extension of the season on the line.