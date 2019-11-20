FIRTH – Season opening games can sometimes make or break a season. They either show you what you can do in order to make your season a success and point out some things that need to be addressed right away, or they can confuse players and coaches to the point of trying to make wholesale changes that don’t turn out to be productive at all.
In the case of both the Firth Lady Cougars and the Aberdeen Tigers, there were some bright spots and some that maybe will need to be taken back to the drawing board.
The game, with the exception of a few minutes early on when the Lady Cougars built a double digit lead, was close and came down to a three-point shot with three seconds left that came off the hands of junior Cassi Robbins and gave the Lady Cougars a 43-42 win over Aberdeen.
Right from the start, the Lady Cougars were aggressive and used their height advantage to score from the inside and rebounded everything in sight. That is what the coaches wanted to see.
The Tigers resorted to more of a pressure defense, hounding the Cougar guards and forcing turnovers that got them back in the game, just what the Aberdeen coaches wanted to see.
The game went from a 21-12 Cougar lead shortly into the second quarter, to a 21-21 tie at halftime and during the second half, neither team could pull away.
The Tigers used their harassing defense and some timely three point shooting to keep things close and the Cougars went back to the inside repeatedly to try and put the game away.
With a 42-40 lead and just seconds remaining, the Cougars went to one of their floor leaders and Robbins put up the shot for the win and got her three point bucket to go and the buzzer sounded giving the Lady Cougars the win 43-42.
Both teams will take some victories away from the game with the Cougars finding out that they have the guard play to overcome the press, it just needs to be tweaked in a few places.
The Tigers know that they can hit three point shots and use the press to their advantage when needed and they will also tweak a few things to improve. Both teams should be happy with the game, although the Tigers will not be pleased with the loss.
Leading scorers: Firth – Cassi Robbins 12; Hailey Gee 12; Kiley Mecham 4; Nicole McKinnon 2; Megan Jolley 3; Hailey Barker 10. Aberdeen – Elizabeth Serna 5; Yasmin Ortiz 11; Courtney Phillips 7; Hope Driscoll 15; Ellie Watson 2; Vanesa Hernandez 2