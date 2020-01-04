WESTON – The Firth Lady Cougars had been out of action for nearly two weeks. Thirteen days to be exact, and mixed in those days between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2 were two holidays, Christmas and New Year’s, two Sundays and several other days where there were no practices or shoot-arounds to keep them sharp and ready for action.
It didn’t seem to matter as they took to the road for a big contest against the West Side Lady Pirates, a team that may not have won a game, but who had played a number of good teams to a close finish.
It was a dangerous game and one that could slip through the fingers and hands like a perfect pass can sometimes elude its recipient for no apparent reason.
That would not be the case for the Lady Cougars, as they would get three players into double figures in scoring and take care of the basketball on their way to another victory, this time by the score of 48-42 over the Lady Pirates in inter-conference play Thursday night.
“It was close down the stretch,” West Side coach Bob Sorenson said. “It’s one of those deals where you’re within two points (the whole game). We had opportunities. It was probably our best game of the season, we just had some stretches when we gave up too many points.”
The Lady Cougars just kept playing solid defense, making baskets when they could, and held the Lady Pirates at bay for the second half after they had built up a 24-22 halftime lead and made the Lady Pirates pay for their mistakes down the stretch.
“It was close the whole way. I thought that my players did a good job closing out the game,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “They showed a lot of composure down the stretch.”
FIRTH 48, WEST SIDE 42
Firth 10 14 12 12 — 48
West Side 9 13 12 8 — 42
Firth — Cassi Robbins 15, Hailey Gee 10, Kiley Mecham 7, Nicole McKinnon 3, Megan Jolly 2, Hailey Barker 11.
West Side — Barzee 9, Keller 9, Phillips 5, Lemmon 2, Nance 7, Fuller 10.