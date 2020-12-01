FIRTH – It may not have ended the way that the Firth Lady Cougars Volleyball team wanted as they followed up their 2019 state 2A championship volleyball season, but the awards and accolades continue to roll in following another solid campaign by the Lady Cougars.
This season, in a COVID-19 interrupted year, the Lady Cougars finished second to West Jefferson in the Nuclear Conference and earned a play-in match to qualify for the state championships.
Despite losing in their first couple of matches and being eliminated from the competition, the Lady Cougars have made enough of an impact on volleyball across the state that they have landed a pair of players on the 2A all-state volleyball team.
Leading the first team in the listing was outside hitter Kiley Mecham. Already named as the most valuable player in the Nuclear Conference earlier this fall, Mecham continues to rack up the honors for her play on the volleyball court.
A senior, Mecham was a leader on the Lady Cougars volleyball team for four years and has earned numerous honors for her play. She is also active at Firth High School in a number of other activities.
Also earning honors this fall for her play is Liberty Park, who was named to the second team all-state for her play this past season.
Another player who has been instrumental for four years of play at Firth High School, Park was superlative as the team’s Libero and could play virtually any position for coach Elda Park’s squad. The Lady Cougars will be returning a large number of experienced players for next year’s team under coach Park’s guidance and will be expected to challenge for another Nuclear Conference and probably state 2A title.
The program that has been led by coach Park for several years now has established itself as a strong and competitive program that has been built upon consistency and moving players up through the ranks and it has become a team that simply reloads each year with solid and experienced players moving into the top echelon of volleyball programs in the state.