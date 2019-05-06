TERRETON – The Lady Cougars of Firth wasted no time on Monday in sending the North Fremont Huskies to the left side of their bracket in the District 6, 2A softball tournament and securing themselves a place in the semifinals of the tournament against top-seeded West Jefferson coming up Wednesday.
The Cougars were strong from the opening pitch Monday as they sent Megan Jolley to the circle and she responded in kind. The defense also came to play on Monday, which has not always been the case for the Lady Cougars.
Jolley was impressive from the beginning, throwing strikes on the first pitch to 16 batters in the game and keeping the batters off-balance for her five-inning complete game. The Cougar offense did the rest, as they scored in all four of the innings that they came to the plate and the combination of good pitching, good defense and hitting resulted in a 16-1 beating of the Huskies.
Kylee Barker, Hailey Barker, and Jolley each had a pair of hits in the contest, and Kylee Barker had three runs batted in as well.
Hailey Barker and Kelsey Cardenas each contributed a pair of runs batted in and the game was never in doubt.
The Lady Cougars would score two runs in the first, three in the second, two more in the third, and then erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning.
The Huskies got their lone run in the top of the third inning.
The Lady Cougars out-hit the Huskies by a 9-2 count and the two teams combined for 11 errors in the game, seven by the Huskies which contributed to the offense for the Lady Cougars.
The big win by the Lady Cougars sets up the semifinal game between Firth and West Jefferson on Wednesday.
The two teams split their two games during the regular season, so it is anybody’s guess who the favorite will be in the Wednesday contest, unless it’s West Jefferson because they are playing at home. The Cougars, however, beat West Jefferson on the Panthers’ home field 7-6 in their earlier meeting.
Game time on Wednesday is scheduled for 3 p.m.