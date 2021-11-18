FIRTH – It was a good starting point for a very young team, a team that only has seven players listed on the varsity roster and only one senior among the 23 players listed on the varsity, junior varsity and C Team.
There is speed on the team and that was evident from the start of the game with Malad, and despite an injury to starter Kirdy Jolley early in the game, the team rallied around sophomores Macie Mecham and Daytona Folkman and put the game away early in the fourth quarter as they coasted to a 61-43 win to open the season.
“We are just so young,” head coach Sharla Cook said. “We have a total of 12 freshmen that have made our team this year and we have to get them all some playing time. Mix that in with another eight sophomores and you can see the future of Firth basketball is growing up right before our eyes.”
If the game on Tuesday night is any indication, there may be some bumps in the road, but with a pair of sophomores scoring 40 of the 61 points in the game against Malad, and one of your offensive threats on the bench with a sprained ankle suffered early in the game, you can see where Cook is coming from.
The Lady Cougars have speed as a huge advantage and the ability to run with the ball was evident early on, as they were moving the ball with their quickness and hitting the open man for a lot of layups from the opening tip. All of the players are capable of and willing to run the floor, which made for a lot of layups and short jumpers, and last year’s freshmen, Bridget Leslie and Daytona Folkman, definitely showed that they can move the ball on offense, especially around the perimeter, looking for the open shot.
The most pleasant surprise from this young team had to be the play of Macie Mecham. The talented sophomore simply seemed to own the offensive backboard, grabbing rebound after rebound, putting the ball right back up for two points. She was also important on the defensive end, as her rebounding led to more chances to fast break against Malad.
With only seven players suiting up for the varsity game, the big issue may be foul trouble down the road. If the Lady Cougars get into foul trouble, it may become an issue with only seven players to choose from for substitutions. That, however, will be for the coaches to determine how to deal with as the season plays along.
This is a busy week for the Lady Cougars, with their second game of the year coming up on Wednesday, as they traveled to South Fremont for what looked to be a very tough game. With what the ladies showed on Tuesday, it will likely just be another learning experience in a season that will be full of them this year. But with the way that they responded to the several runs that the Lady Dragons made on Tuesday night, and with the outside shooting provided by Folkman, Leslie and the ladies, this could just be the surprise team of the year in the Nuclear Conference.
MALAD 14 15 4 10 — 43
FIRTH 15 10 11 25 — 61
Individual scoring:
Malad (43): Beth McClain, 2; Sheridan Brown, 6; Oaklie Hebdon, 10; Riglee Peterson, 6; Madison Green, 11; Preslie Bennett, 8
Firth (61): Piper Clayson, 5; Mcie Mecham, 22; Bridget Leslie, 7; Rylee Nielson, 7; Daytona Folkman, 18; Kirdy Jolley, 2