FIRTH – It has been a very long and storied rivalry between Ririe and Firth and on Thursday, they just might have taken things to a new height.
Not only did the Lady Bulldogs and the Lady Cougars battle toe to toe, they when at each other through regulation and then two extra periods to determine a winner. In the end, it was a free throw from the hands of Megan Jolley that gave the Cougars a one-point win and allowed them to stay atop the Nuclear Conference standings for at least another day.
With that single point, Firth outdueled Ririe by the final of 47-46.
The game started out much as you might expect, with the Bulldogs using the three-pointer and Firth battling back with its strong inside game.
By the time the buzzer sounded, the Lady Cougars had built a four-point lead at 14-10.
In the second quarter, the Lady Cougars employed their stingy defense and held the Lady Bulldogs to a mere four points, as they scored 11 of their own and suddenly the Lady Cougars held an 11-point lead at 25-14 and appeared on their way to an easy victory.
The Bulldogs had different ideas. The third quarter completely belonged to Ririe as they employed their own brand of defense, and held the Cougars to only three points while using the outside shot to their advantage, scoring 13 points of their own.
That left the Cougars holding a one point advantage and wondering where that big lead had evaporated to.
The fourth quarter went back and forth, and when the buzzer sounded to end regulation, the two teams were headed to overtime, tied at 36.
“It was a fun game to be a part of,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “Ririe is an excellent team. That was a big win for our program.”
She added that Hailey Gee, who had 23 points, had a great game.
The first overtime was more of the same as the two teams battled, Ririe gaining a three-point advantage with just seconds remaining. That is when Nicole McKinnon was able to connect from three-point land to tie the game once again and send it to a second overtime.
Both teams were able to connect on a pair of two-point baskets and with only 1.6 seconds remaining, Megan Jolley was fouled on an attempted put-back basket, sending her to the free throw line for two shots. Jolley nailed the second of the two free throws to seal the win.
“I think that this was probably our most complete game as a team,” Cook said. “I am so proud of how these girls battled and overcame the pressure that Ririe put on us.”
Firth was back in action on Saturday night as they will entertained the North Fremont Huskies.
FIRTH 47, RIRIE 46 (2 OT)
Ririe 10 4 13 9 6 4 — 46
Firth 14 11 3 8 6 5 — 47
RIRIE—Breyer Newman 8, Paige Martinez 4, Sara Boone 8, Jordan Scott 5, Dallas Sutton 14, Maggie Ball 7.
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 5, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Hailey Gee 23, Kiley Mecham 4, Nicole McKinnon 3, Megan Jolley 1, Hailey Barker 9.