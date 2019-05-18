MIDDLETON – The Firth Cougars placed third in the state 2A girls’ track and field meet Saturday.
The teams did what everyone else in Idaho did on Friday, they suffering through the cold and wind and rain for the whole day as Mother Nature made everyone suffer through one final cold blast of spring. Events were postponed until Saturday and some events had the finishes skewed a bit as some runners just couldn’t handle the conditions.
Firth’s girls team had been eyeing the 2019 meet for a whole year, ever since four young ladies won the 4x400 relay last year at this same venue.
They had focused their whole season and preparation towards this event at this track meet. During the season, the four young ladies — seniors Jaylyn McKinnon and Abby Schiess, junior Kaydee Park, and sophomore Cassi Robbins — had been winning the race meet after meet and they only found one team that they weren’t able to beat and it was in the 4A classification.
The past few weeks were a bit stressful as they fought through some injuries and some complacency. They were still winning, but not like they wanted to be. They wanted a school record in the event and possibly even a state classification record. They juggled their lineup around a couple of times before settling on Robbins to lead off, Park second, Schiess third, and McKinnon as the anchor.
It all seemed to work out as Robbins gave the team a lead that they would not relinquish. The sophomore, who about an hour earlier, had won the individual 400 meter event, ran one of her best split times and the girls widened their lead on the field hand-off by hand-off throughout the race, stopping the timer in 4:09, their best time of the year.
It is not easy to defend a title in track and field, with the constant change of athletes from year to year, battling injuries and the like, but they had done it.
Along the way, the Lady Cougars, who only qualified nine athletes to the state meet, accumulated enough points to claim third place in the state, a nice trophy to take home to the high school.
“We all care for each other, we worry about each other and we are about as close a group as you will find at Firth High School,” Schiess said. “We are a real tight-knit group and we love each other and .would do anything for each other.”
The nine girls — Robbins, Park, Schiess, and McKinnon, along with Nicole McKinnon, Kiley Mecham, Kiley Smith, Tara Butler, and Addison Trent — worked together like a team should and they each did their part to get the points they needed to finish third.
The 2A winner was Melba with 99 points. West Jefferson, the defending champion, had 87 points and Firth had 75.
All nine of the Lady Cougars worked for the team trophy and contributed to winning it. Cassi Robbins, in addition to the coveted 4x400 win, also won the individual 400 meter run and finished fifth in the 200 meter run. Tara Butler was third in the high jump and seventh in the pole vault. Jaylyn McKinnon was second in the 400 and fifth in the discus, Addison Trent ran on two relays and was sixth in the long jump, Abby Schiess finished fifth in both the 800 and the triple jump, they also finished third in the 4x200 relay, second in the sprint medley relay and seventh in the 4x100 relay, a total team effort.
“We are so proud of these girls,” Firth assistant coach Paula Tucker said. “They just kept giving and giving and they all supported each other all week.”