FIRTH – The obstacle in front of the Lady Cougars on Friday night was huge. They were set to face the once-beaten Ririe Lady Bulldogs, who had stormed through the Nuclear Conference with a 7-0 conference record and a 19-1 record overall.
If you haven't noticed, over the years, these Lady Cougars never know when to give up or to throw in the towel and although the obstacle was pretty large in front of them, they accepted the challenge, swarming the Lady Bulldogs with a first quarter defensive effort that set the tone for the game.
The Lady Cougars took the lead and set their tempo as how the game was to be played with a first quarter that saw them take the lead 13-0 before the Lady Bulldogs had a chance to catch their breath.
That would spur the Lady Cougars to a huge upset by the final of 32-27.
“The girls' defensive effort was absolutely amazing,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “They worked so hard and I am so happy for them. It was a great win to head into the district tournament next week.”
With the big lead by the Lady Cougars, they had to keep after the talented Lady Bulldogs and they did a great defensive job to keep rolling against a team that had dominated teams all season long. In fact, the only blemish on the Bulldogs' record this season was a 51-48 loss to the Soda Springs Cardinals back when the calendar still said 2020.
The Lady Cougars kept up the pressure and only gave up eight points in the second period, letting the teams to the locker rooms with the Lady Cougars leading 18-8 and in charge of the game.
As you would expect, good teams make adjustments at halftime and the Lady Bulldogs did just that.
They forced the action in the third period utilizing full court pressure to chip away at the 10-point lead and it worked to perfection, but it also racked up fouls and was a tiring way to get back into a ball game.
By the time the third period ended, the Lady Bulldogs had eclipsed the Firth lead with a quarter of 17-3 domination and the Bulldogs suddenly had the lead at 25-22.
The Lady Cougars were not done, not by any stretch of the imagination, and they came storming back. The fourth and final quarter totally belonged to the Lady Cougars and they used their all-around play and behind the play of point guard Hailey Barker outscored the Bulldogs by a 10-2 margin in the final stanza and claimed the victory by a final of 32-27.
Firth will head to the Nuclear Conference/District 6 Tournament as the third seed behind Ririe and West Jefferson and will open play on Tuesday against North Fremont at 7 p.m.
FIRTH 32, RIRIE 27
Ririe 0 8 17 2 — 27
Firth 13 5 4 10 — 32
RIRIE — Brianna Scott 2, Breyer Newman 7, Paige Martinez 4, Maggie Ball 4, Dallas Sutton 8, Halley Guthrie 2
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 1, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Kiley Mecham 6, Bridget Leslie 2, Nicole McKinnon 3, Hailey Barker 15, Daytona Folkman 3