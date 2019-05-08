TERRETON – A short time after falling to the West Jefferson Panthers in the semi-final game of the Nuclear Conference softball tournament, the Firth Cougars were right back on the field to face the Ririe Bulldogs in an elimination game on Wednesday.
The Cougars’ bats came to life in this second game and they pounded out 14 hits against the Bulldogs and took full advantage of 10 Ririe errors to record an 18-4 win and earn a rematch with the Panthers scheduled for this afternoon.
The Cougars would spot the Bulldogs four runs in the first inning, but they shut the door from that point on and poured on the offense, with the big inning coming in the fourth, when they would score 14 times.
Hailey Barker would lead the offensive attack with three hits and a pair of runs batted in, while Hailey McNeeley and Maisle Adams would each have a pair of hits. McNeeley would add two runs batted in as well as the Firth offense was on full display in the late game of the day.
Megan Jolley pitched four inning to get the win, and Kelsey Cardenas added an inning of work. Jolley would notch five strikeouts on the day.
The Cougars will now move back to the right side of the bracket and have now set up a rematch with West Jefferson in a game that will take place at 3 p.m. The Cougars can force an additional game at 5 p.m. with a win over West Jefferson in the early game.
Should the Cougars lose either of the games on today, they will be in a play-in game on Saturday for a berth at the state tournament. That game will take place at OK Ward field in Pocatello and is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.