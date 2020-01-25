FIRTH – The Lady Cougars of Firth had a celebration night on Thursday as they bid adieu to a pair of seniors that have been special to the program.
Seniors Hailey Gee and Ivy Hansen both suited up for the last time at home for the Cougars and were honored prior to the start of their game with the Salmon Lady Savages. It was a game that the league-leading Cougars needed to win to maintain control in the Nuclear Conference and they made short work of as they doubled up the Lady Savages by a final of 52-26.
“Both of these girls are just classy individuals,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “They are smart, hard working and both will go on to do some great things in their lives. I feel so privileged to have been able to coach them and be a part of their lives while they have been at Firth High School.”
Both young ladies were in the starting line-up for Firth when play began a few moments later, and a loud roar went up when Hansen, normally a player off the bench, won the tip and got the Lady Cougars off to a great start on the evening. It was only seconds later that Cassi Robbins would take a pass on the right wing, drive the baseline and make a reverse layup to get the Lady Cougars on the scoreboard.
The Lady Cougars did not let up, scoring early and often and by the end of the first eight minutes of play they had taken control of the game by a 12-4 margin.
The second period wasn’t much more friendly to the visiting team from Salmon, as the Lady Cougars continued to control the boards and the offensive end of the floor, outscoring the Lady Savages by a 13-5 margin, extending their lead to 25-9. Firth was just quicker inside, and almost made things look effortless as they hit their open shots, shared the ball and rebounded with aggressiveness.
There was almost an audible sigh of relief when the buzzer sounded that ended the first half of play, sending the two teams to the locker rooms for the intermission.
The pace of the game quickened considerably in the third quarter as both teams were taking advantage of fast break opportunities, especially Firth, and both teams were able to convert on those chances with a high shooting percentage.
The Lady Cougars continued to extend the lead as they outscored the Lady Savages by a 19-11 margin, making the score 44-20 and setting up a “put it on cruise control” situation for the final stanza.
Both teams took advantage of the opportunity to play everyone on their rosters. Firth in particular took the opportunity to play everyone, but they were also able to get everyone on the roster in the scorebook as all nine of their players scored at least two points in the game.
It was a lower scoring period, but at the end Firth was able to outscore Salmon by an 8-6 margin.
With the win, Firth moved to 12-5 on the season, 5-1 in Nuclear Conference play, and continues to lead the conference with just two games remaining.
Salmon fell to 5-12 on the season, 0-5 in conference play as the season heads into the final week and a half of play.
Next up for Firth was a road contest at Ririe on Saturday.
FIRTH 52, SALMON 26
Salmon 4 5 11 5—26
Firth 12 13 19 8—52
SALMON — Hailey Pilkerton 10, Ellie Tarkalson 1, Hailey Mathews 7, Faith Lafferty 5, L. Nelson 3.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 6, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Jocelyn Jensen 2, Hailey Gee 16, Kiley Mecham 10, Nicole McKinnon 2, Megan Jolley 6, Hailey Barker 6, Ivy Hansen 2.