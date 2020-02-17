AMERICAN FALLS – There is an old proverb that states: “All good things must come to an end.” It was never more true than on Saturday afternoon when the Firth Lady Cougars took on the Bear Lake Lady Bears in a state tournament play-in game at American Falls High School.
The Lady Cougars saw their season come to an end, following a 46-24 loss to Bear River.
The Lady Cougars of 2019-20, were a very good thing. They were fun to watch and they enjoyed playing the game of basketball, maybe more than any team in Bingham County. They took their lumps with style and class and they were gracious when they won as evidenced by their games in the recently completed District 6, 2A tournament.
They began the tournament by losing a coin flip after tying for the regular season Nuclear Conference title. They didn’t make any excuses and they didn’t whine about how unfair it was, they just went about getting themselves as prepared as they could for anything that was going to come their way.
They lost their first game in the tournament and just came back to win back-to-back overtime games, setting up a showdown with their rival Ririe in the district title game. There were no excuses, they just got ready and came out to play.
When Ririe was fortunate enough to get a pair of free throws at the end of the game, and made them, sealing the win and a berth in the state tournament, again, no whining, no excuses, they just came to practice to get ready for the next obstacle, the play-in game with Bear Lake.
There were no excuses or complaints, the girls just packed up their equipment and loaded onto the bus for the return ride home to Firth. Most of the girls will begin getting ready for the next sport on the schedule, some with softball and some with track and field, but they will all be busy and soon the basketball season will be forgotten, but for a lot of us, it was the end of a really good thing.
It was a tough game for the Lady Cougars Saturday as they fell into an old pattern of not doing enough early in the game and they found themselves behind in a hurry. The Lady Bears went to their senior post Chelsea Gundersen right away and she delivered. That was followed by two free throws and a three-pointer from Jimi Lloyd and suddenly it was 7-0 in favor of the Lady Bears.
That lead would grow to 9-0 before the Lady Cougars got on the scoreboard, but the first period would end at 14-2 in favor of Bear Lake and things did not look good for Firth.
The Lady Cougars would begin to get things going a bit in the second quarter, but every time the Lady Cougars scored, it was answered by the Lady Bears and then some. By the time the intermission came along, it was suddenly 24-8 and the Lady Cougars were on the ropes.
The third period would find the Lady Cougars doubling their score, from eight to 18, but Bear Lake answered each and every bucket with one of their own and the period ended as a stalemate, with each team scoring 10, but the Bear Lake lead was just too much at that point in time for the Lady Cougars to be able to make a substantial run at Bear Lake.
Substitutes for both teams took much of the fourth quarter time-wise and the game would come to an end with Bear Lake advancing to the state tournament by the final score of 46-24, ending the Lady Cougars’ season on a down note.
BEAR LAKE 46, FIRTH 24
Firth 2 6 10 6 — 24
Bear Lake 14 10 10 12 — 46
Firth — Hailey Gee 12, Kiley Mecham 2, Nicolle McKinnon 4, Megan Jolley 6.
Bear Lake — Hailey Humpherys 6, Josi Kelsey 2, Jimi Lloyd 17, Elisabeth McDowell 7, Chelsea Gundersen 8, Kalisha Parker 6.