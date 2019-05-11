POCATELLO – The Firth Lady Cougars saw their season come to a close at the hands of the Soda Springs Lady Cardinals on Saturday in a game that would have extended the season for another week.
The game was in Pocatello, and had the Cougars won, they would have earned a berth in the 2A state softball tournament.
The Cardinals proved to be too much for the Cougars as Soda Springs scored three runs in the second and fourth innings and were on their way to a 7-3 win over Firth.
Despite the loss, the Cougars have a lot of encouraging things from this season. They gained a lot of experience and since they are only losing three seniors from a team that finished second in their district tournament, they will have a strong nucleus returning for next year.
Coach Elda Park sent out Megan Jolley to the pitcher’s circle and Jolley responded as she has all season, with a solid performance. She pitched a complete game once again and struck out three Cardinals during her six innings of play.
Offensively, Maddi Tucker led the way with three hits, setting the table for the likes of Kylee Barker who had a pair of hits and a run batted in on the afternoon. Kate Leslie also had a run batted in on the day, but the Cougars just couldn’t mount enough offense to really challenge the Cardinals.
For Soda Springs, the three runs in the second and fourth innings and an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth were enough to keep the Cougars at bay.
Soda Springs will now advance to the state tournament and will be matched up with McCall-Donnelly, the champion out of District 3. That game will take place on Friday at Moscow High School in the first round.
For Firth, it will be back to the books as the Cougars work to get ready for finals in a couple of weeks. The Cougars finish with a 13-13 record on the year and they will have nine of their 12 roster players returning next year with a great chance at a championship team.