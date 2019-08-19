FIRTH – It’s not hard to see why Firth has had a winning volleyball program for what seems like forever. The Cougars’ work ethic is amazing and you can tell that just from their season-opening workout schedule.
Their fall workouts began on Aug. 12 and they are going through two practices per day, a three-hour session from 9 a.m. until noon followed by an afternoon schedule from 2-4 p.m. That is rough for high schoolers, even those that have been working out on their own for most of the summer.
But then again, this is a program that has won six of the last seven Nuclear Conference championships, including the past three, and advanced to the state tournament where they finished second.
This squad is also returning five of the six starters from a year ago and have a very solid junior varsity squad to draw from as well.
The loss of three-sport star Abby Schiess, who was all-everything in volleyball and basketball a year ago and a two-time state champion as a member of Firth’s 4x400 meter relay team in track will hurt, but you don’t hear the Lady Cougars crying about it. They will do what they always do, plug another player into that spot and go and win another Nuclear Conference title and shoot for another state title as well.
“We will miss Abby Schiess in the middle, especially on defense,” head coach Elda Park said. “We have a lot of very talented players working hard to take her place and we are sure that once we get through our two-a-day practices, we will have a line-up figured out and be ready to play.”
The team called up Brooklyn Clayson just before state a year ago and she showed no fear when inserted into the line-up coming down the stretch, so she has already proven to be a viable starter this season. Add to that Star of Tomorrow selection in track Addison Trent, another tall, lanky player with a heart full of desire and five returning starters and you will have a very solid nucleus from which to build another championship team.
“Our coaching staff has done a great job of getting players ready to move up to the varsity every year,” Park said. “Whoever we call up and whenever we do call someone up, whether it is because of injury or just needing some more minutes of playing time, they are always ready. That is what is keeping this program rolling at such a high level.”
A lot of it may be coaching, but there is also the athletes themselves. A year ago, the Nuclear Conference released its all-conference team and it almost read like the roster of the Firth Cougars.
There were a host of players that received honors on that team, whether it was first team, second team or honorable mention and when you have that quality of student-athletes available, you can just keep the juggernaut that is the Firth Cougars rolling along.
This season shouldn’t be any different than the three previous teams, all conference title winners, and when you consider the losses suffered by the other conference members, it will all make sense.
The Lady Cougars will kick off the 2019 season at South Fremont Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.