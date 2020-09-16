FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars soccer team may not have been in existence all that long, but they are making strides toward becoming a force in the Mountain Rivers Conference.
They are doing it as a 2A school that is forced to compete primarily with 3A schools and the small smattering of 2A schools that are tough enough to venture into the world of 3A competition.
While soccer has not yet been granted its own conferences and districts and ultimately a state tournament, the 2A schools in Idaho have been forced to play a 3A schedule and against teams with much more established programs. That is the fate of the Lady Cougars as they play in the Mountain Rivers Conference alongside Sugar-Salem, who perennially is ranked among the best the 3A has to offer.
In a limited schedule this season, the Lady Cougars have split with Malad, lost to conference powers Teton and Snake River (from the South East Idaho Conference) and have proven that they are taking the steps that will make them competitive in the long run.
On Tuesday, the Lady Cougars welcomed Aberdeen to town for an inter-conference battle and with speed and a strong will power, the Lady Cougars were able to dispatch the Tigers by a final of 4-1.
The Lady Cougars never trailed and with the exception of the one goal that the Tigers were able to score, pretty much dominated the game, especially on defense.
It is often said the defense is where championships are built and if that is truly the case, then the Lady Cougars are on their way to showing the 3A schools a thing or two before they are done.
With only three seniors on the team, the Lady Cougars are gaining a lot of experience this season and with eight freshmen and sophomores on the team and gaining valuable experience in each and every game, it will not be long before this team will be taking to the pitch with every expectation of winning, even against the Teton’s and the Sugar-Salem’s of the world.
The best thing about the Lady Cougars is the support they have been receiving from the school, players, parents and the athletic department as they suffer through their growing pains. They are getting better and they will be challenging before long as they have athletic ability and they have the desire to get better.
With the win on Tuesday, the Lady Tigers move to 2-3 on the season. They are 0-1 in conference play and hit the pitch again on Wednesday for a conference tilt against Sugar-Salem and then again on Friday when they tangle with South Fremont. Those two games are conference match-ups and should go a long way in determining just how much they have improved on the year.