FIRTH — The young Firth Lady Cougars learned some valuable lessons on Thursday. You have to play defense in order to win games, and just because you out-hit your opponent, it doesn’t mean you will be able to win the game.
In the first game of a doubleheader, the Lady Cougars pounded out 13 hits and scored 12 runs. They also wasted a great pitching performance by Megan Jolley. Jolley would throw an eight-inning complete game and still took the loss, 17-12.
Jolley was spectacular and never game up in the contest, striking out three and inducing ground ball after ground ball. She threw 27 first-pitch strikes and still was in line to pick up the win until the defense gave up two runs in the top of the seventh to allow the Cardinals to tie, and then gave up eight more runs in the top of the eighth.
Nearly all of the 17 runs that scored for Soda Springs came because of errors, either throwing or fielding, but errors nonetheless.
The end result was a loss to the visiting Cardinals in a game that the Cougars should have won.
“Megan pitched a great game and our defense just didn’t do their job today,” Firth coach Elda Park said. “We have to have all aspects of the game working to win, pitching, hitting and defense. Defense just wasn’t there today.”
Jolley was in top form on Thursday, leading the team with three hits and with the great job she did pitching.
The second game was totally different from the first. The Cougars’ defense was there, they got pitching from Kelsey Cardenas, and the Cougars would prevail by the score of 12-1 in a five-inning game that was shortened by the mercy rule.
“What a difference a game can make,” Park said. “We came out and made plays in the field and Kelsey was sharp in the circle and we hit the ball as well. What a difference.”
The Cougars had a trio of hitters that each picked up a pair of hits in Hailey Barker, McKenna Hogan, and Kate Leslie. Leslie also had a pair of runs batted in to lead the team in that category.
Cardenas was superb on the afternoon. She pitched a complete, five-inning game with five strikeouts and only allowed the single run scored in the third inning, when the Cougars were already ahead 8-0.
With the split of the doubleheader, Firth now owns a record of 2-4 on the year and will be in action next on Tuesday when they host Snake River in a game set to begin at 4 p.m. Snake River will bring a record of 3-2 into the contest.