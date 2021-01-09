FIRTH – There is one thing for sure, when the Firth Lady Cougars and the West Jefferson Panthers meet, it is usually one whale of a ball game.
Thursday night was no exception as the two Nuclear Conference teams went at it tooth and nail and through three quarters, the Lady Cougars held a slim three-point advantage at 28-25.
That was when things turned against Firth and West Jefferson was able to post an important conference win over the Lady Cougars by the final score of 41-34.
The game began innocently enough, as both teams were playing solid defense and at the end of the first eight minutes of play, West J held a one-point advantage at 11-10.
The baskets at each end of the court then seemed to grow lids, neither team was able to get much going and the game ground to a halt with the two teams scoring a combined seven points. West Jefferson scored four points and the Cougars scored three and the two teams went to the locker rooms for halftime with West Jefferson holding a two-point lead at 15-13.
The third period belonged to Firth, but not my much.
With the scoring still limited, Firth did manage to put up a 15-point quarter against West J’s 10 points and that was good enough for a three-point lead at 28-25, but soon after the final stanza got underway, it was soon evident that the Cougars were not going to be able to hold on for the win.
The Lady Cougars were still having trouble getting the ball into the basket and despite the efforts of Hailey Barker, who had a game and season high 16 points, it just wasn’t enough as the Lady Panthers were beating the Lady Cougars up and down the floor with regularity.
The slow fourth quarter definitely cost the Lady Cougars as West J posted a 16-point quarter, easily the highest scoring quarter of the night for both teams, and posted the conference win over Firth by the final of 41-34.
Things were fairly even through the first three quarters, but in the fourth, West Jefferson outscored Firth 16-6.
Kambree Hall posted a team-high 13 points for the Panthers, who also got seven points apiece from Jordyn Torgerson and Eliza Anhder.
Hailey Barker collected a season-best 16 points for Firth, but no other Cougar totaled more than four points.
WEST JEFFERSON 41, FIRTH 34
West Jefferson 11 4 10 16 — 41
Firth 10 3 15 6 — 34
WEST JEFFERSON — Eliza Anhder 7, Carlee Johnson 2, Lacey Dalling 4, Kimber Mecham 4, McKenna Neville 4, Kambree Hall 13, Jordyn Torgerson 7.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 3, Kiley Mecham 4, Nicole McKinnon 4, Megan Jolley 4, Hailey Barker 16, Daytona Folkman 3.