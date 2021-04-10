THOMAS – It was a rematch opportunity for the Snake River Panthers, who had dropped a game to the Firth Lady Cougars several weeks ago and they wanted a chance to redeem themselves.
The Lady Cougars, of course, had other things on their minds, like proving to the world that they were the equal of, if not the better team, and they wanted to prove it in the worse way.
After seven innings of hard fought softball, the Lady Cougars have proven their point. When they send senior ace Megan Jolley to the circle to pitch and she gets defensive plays behind her, the Lady Cougars might just be able to compete for a 2A district title, just don’t tell the West Jefferson Panthers that quite yet.
The Lady Cougars came out swinging the bats early, and it paid off with a first inning run, when they got runners on base and used a walk to score their first run.
They quickly followed that up with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning and just like that, the score was 3-0 and the Lady Cougars were rolling.
The Lady Cougars may have only out-hit the Lady Panthers, but they made each one of the hits count and also used three walks issued by Panther ace Lyndsie Larsen in the mix. The Lady Cougars added yet another run in the top of the fourth, to make the score 4-0, before the Lady Panthers would begin to battle back.
Snake River would score a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, when Addie Campbell would launch a home run and they closed the gap to 4-2 and gave themselves a chance.
They would add another run in the bottom of the sixth inning, to get within one run at 4-3, but Firth came right back with a run in the top of the seventh to give themselves a bit of breathing room.
Firth pitching ace Megan Jolley went the distance and was in total control throughout. Jolley pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out 11 and only walking one. That made for back-to-back, complete game wins for the Firth hurler over the Snake River Lady Panthers.
For Snake River, Lyndsie Larsen, an ace in her own right, got the complete game, giving up five runs on six hits, with 14 strikeouts and issuing three walks.
FIRTH 102 100 1 — 5 6 1
SNAKE RIVER 000 201 0 — 3 5 4
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Bridget Leslie 4 1 1 0 0 1
Liberty Park 4 1 1 0 0 2
Megan Jolley 2 2 1 0 2 1
Hailey Barker 4 1 3 3 0 0
Piper Clayson 4 0 0 0 0 2
Brooklyn Clayson 3 0 0 2 1 2
Katelyn Lindhailsen 4 0 0 0 0 3
Mallory Erickson 3 0 0 0 0 1
J Arriaga 3 0 0 0 0 2
Totals 31 5 6 5 3 14
Batting 2B: H Barker
3B: M Jolley, B Leslie
HR: H Barker
TB: L Park, M Jolley 3, H Barker 7, B Leslie 3
RBI: H Barker 3, B Clayson 2
ROE: H Barker, P Clayson, B Leslie, K Lindhailsen
SB: K Lindhailsen
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (38.24%)
L Park 2, M Jolley 3, H Barker 3, B Clayson 2, P Clayson, B Leslie, M Erickson
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: L Park
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Hailee Nash 3 0 0 0 1 0
Maecie White 3 0 0 0 0 2
Halle Leavitt 3 2 2 0 0 0
Lyndsie Larsen 3 0 1 1 0 0
Addie Campbell 3 1 2 2 0 1
Jordynne Austin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Carson Sant 2 0 0 0 0 2
Carly Phillips 3 0 0 0 0 3
Ashlynn Wright 3 0 0 0 0 0
Cadence Bishop 3 0 0 0 0 2
Caselle Howell — — — — — -
Cassidy Lillya — — — — — -
Kamri Later — — — — — -
Ellie Thomas — — — — — -
Abby Larsen — — — — — -
Totals 27 3 5 3 1 11
Batting 2B: Lyndsie Larsen
3B: Halle Leavitt
HR: Addie Campbell
TB: Lyndsie Larsen 2, Halle Leavitt 4, Addie Campbell 5
RBI: Lyndsie Larsen, Addie Campbell 2
ROE: Ashlynn Wright
SB: Addie Campbell
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (35.71%)
Lyndsie Larsen 2, Halle Leavitt 2, Ashlynn Wright 2, Addie Campbell, Cadence Bishop, Hailee Nash, Carly Phillips
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Lyndsie Larsen, Ashlynn Wright, Abby Larsen 2
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Megan Jolley 7.0 93 .731 5 3 3 11 1 1
Totals 7.0 93 .731 5 3 3 11 1 1
Pitching W: M Jolley
Pitches-Strikes: M Jolley 93-68
Groundouts-Flyouts: M Jolley 7-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: M Jolley 25-28
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Lyndsie Larsen 7.0 120 .700 6 5 4 14 3 1
Totals 7.0 120 .700 6 5 4 14 3 1
Pitching L: Lyndsie Larsen
Pitches-Strikes: Lyndsie Larsen 120-84
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lyndsie Larsen 3-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lyndsie Larsen 24-34
Stats provided by Game Changer