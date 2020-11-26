FIRTH – The Lady Cougars of Firth, fresh from a win over Malad four days ago, were primed and ready for the next challenge and it came in the form of the Lady Pirates from West Side.
When it was all said and done, the Lady Cougars forced the Lady Pirates to “walk the plank” in a front running 48-36 win over the visitors.
Led by senior Niclole McKinnon’s 16 points and outstanding all-around game, the Lady Cougars were in charge for most of the game.
“Nicole McKinnon was simply tremendous tonight,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “She was great on defense, made a lot of big shots and did what you would like a senior to do, lead the team and did so in a big way.”
McKinnon was not a one-person show by any means, as all five seniors on the team were contributors as Hailey Barker chipped in with 8 points, Kiley Mecham added 7 points, Cassi Robbins had 5 points, and Megan Jolley added 3 points.
With the win, the Lady Cougars moved their record to 2-1 on the year and will prepare for a rematch with the Aberdeen Lady Tigers on Tuesday with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m.
Aberdeen downed the Lady Cougars on opening night Nov. 18 in Aberdeen by a final score of 52-43 and the Firth crew would like to even things up next week.
Aberdeen will bring a record of 2-0 to the game and are averaging 51 points per game. Defense will be a priority for the Lady Cougars in their next game against the Lady Tigers.
FIRTH 48, WEST SIDE 36
West Side — 7 10 9 10 — 36
Firth — 16 11 8 13 — 48
WEST SIDE — Barzee 2, Keller 8, Dean 4, Beckstead 2, J. Phillips 1, L. Phillips 2, F. Fuller 7, K. Fuller 10.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 5, Brooklyn Clayson 4, Kiley Mecham 7, Bridget Leslie 3, Nicole McKinnon 16, Megan Jolley 3, Hailey Barker 8, Daytona Folkman 2.