DRIGGS – The Firth Lady Cougars are back on track and rolling along fairly nicely for the first half of the season. They stared out quickly, with a great 3-0 start, then sputtered a bit with three straight losses.
The Lady Cougars turned it around and with their win on Friday night against Teton have improved to 6-3 on the season with games on Wednesday and Friday of this week before taking some time off for the Christmas holiday. Friday night’s game finished up with the Lady Cougars on top despite not scoring in the first quarter and falling behind 10-0. The final score was 39-31 in favor of Firth.
“We were down 10-0 after the first quarter,” head coach Sharla Cook said. “I really thought the kids showed a lot of heart in coming back to win. They played great defense and worked hard.”
Not only did the Lady Cougars play great defense, they ratcheted up the offense as well, scoring 11 points in the second period, 10 points in the third quarter and then topping it off with 18 points in the final stanza.
Leading the way for the Lady Cougars was point guard Hailey Barker who had taken her leadership role on the team to a new level.
The junior not only played a significant role on the defensive end, but she piloted the offense and scored 13 points on the night.
She was backed up by senior Hailey Gee who poured in 11 points and with Kiley Mecham, bottled up the Lady Redskins inside and prevented them from getting easy buckets.
Next up for the Lady Cougars will be a Wednesday evening contest against the West Jefferson Panthers, the first Nuclear Conference game of the season.
Tip-off on Wednesday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Firth High School.
The scoring for Firth: Cassi Robbins, 8; Jocelyn Jensen, 1; Hailey Gee, 11; Kiley Mecham, 6; Hailey Barker 13 for a total of 39.
Teton’s scoring was not available.