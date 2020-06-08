FIRTH – The Lady Cougars Varsity Basketball Camp opened on Monday morning under the direction of state championship coach Sharla Cook and defense was definitely the flavor of the day as the squad of 20 players were put through individual, one-on-one, two-on-one, three-on-two and team drills all focused on defense.
“Defense is a want-to facet of the game,” Cook said. “You have to want to play defense and those of you who want to play basketball this year will want to play defense.”
The girls hustled throughout he various drills and were led by five seniors who were suited up and working hard from start to finish. The Lady Cougars play in the always difficult Nuclear Conference and while some of the younger players may have struggled with some of the footwork required by the coaches, they were all getting the point before the two hour session was finished.
The camp will continue through Wednesday, but the ladies have the opportunity to participate in open gyms and shoot-arounds daily as they continue through the summer.
Most of the participants also play other sports and with ongoing clinics and camps in volleyball, soccer, cross country, and softball continuing through the summer, most of the ladies are busy six days per week.
“We should have a good team, very athletic and we will utilize our speed,” Cook said. “Our defense will be a priority this year and as you can see, we are addressing it already.”