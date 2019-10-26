TERRETON – On paper and in most people’s minds, the District 6, 2A volleyball tournament was a total mismatch as the Firth Cougars were seeking to win their fourth title in a row, and their seventh in the past eight seasons.
As things turned out, most people were absolutely correct.
The Lady Cougars, with their well-balanced squad, superior height and overall great floor play, were simply no match for the Nuclear Conference this season and they plowed their way through the regular season and then the tournament, without even losing a single set along the way.
With the eight matches in regular season, and then three more matches in the tournament, the Lady Cougars proved just how dominating they can be. Their record? Eleven straight match wins and a set record of 33-0. It may not have even been that close. And to make things worse for opponents, this is not a very old team as they graduate only four players from their roster and there is a lot of skill, height and ability returning for the Lady Cougars next season. More good news for their opponents.
Thursday’s victim in the tournament finals was host West Jefferson and although they did put up a fight, they went down swinging by scores of 25-13, 25-18 and 25-18.
It was the usual cast of characters that led the way for the Lady Cougars as Brooklyn Clayson had 7 kills and 2 blocks; Jordyn Adams had 3 kills and 19 digs; Kiley Mecham had 5 kills and 2 blocks; Hailey Gee had 9 kills, 3 blocks and 14 digs; Kaydee Park had 3 kills, 25 assists and 11 digs, Liberty Park had 6 digs, and Hailey Barker chipped in with 7 digs.
The Lady Cougars are slotted in the lower half of the bracket and are scheduled to play on Friday at 11 a.m. against the winner of a state play-in game between St. Maries and Declo.
The team that kept the Lady Cougars from a state title a year ago is in the field again this year in Malad, who sits at the top of the upper half of the bracket, with Malad and Firth scheduled to meet in Match 12 on Saturday at 11 a.m., should both teams win their first two games on Friday.