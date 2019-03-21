FIRTH -- After opening the season with a pair of losses that were most likely not expected, the Firth Lady Cougars put on their hitting shoes and gloves and gave the West Side Lady Pirates all they could handle in a "mercy rule" beat down by a final of 17-0 Thursday.
The win, which moves the Cougars to 1-2 on the season, restored faith in the Cougars' bats and the defense did its part as well.
“It was nice to see our bats come to life today and the girls did a nice job in the field as well,” Firth coach Elda Park said. “If we play like this, we are going to win a lot of games this season.”
The Cougars will not have long to rest on their laurels, as they will be right back in action today as they will welcome Gooding to town for a 5:30 p.m. contest at the softball complex on the campus of Firth High School. Gooding will bring a 5-2 record with them when they show up and will be a good early season test for the Lady Cougars.