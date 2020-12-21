WESTON – The Lady Cougars of Firth made it two wins in a row after posting a come-from-behind victory on the road against West Side.
It was a back-and-forth game until the fourth period, when the Lady Cougars found their best rhythm of the night, scoring 19 points to put the Lady Pirates away.
West Side led by five points at halftime and the game was tied going into the fourth, but Firth broke out with 19 points in the final quarter and the Pirates couldn’t keep up.
“We just died the second half,” West Side coach Bob Sorenson said. “It was a ballgame, it was a defensive struggle, then they found their rhythm and we couldn’t find the bottom of the net to save us.”
The Lady Cougars had a very balanced scoring attack on the evening, as six players scored between five and eight points and no player was able to reach double figures.
“I am proud of our effort tonight,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “We were balanced, played defense and we never gave up. We are getting better with each game and we are continuing to learn and bring our younger players along.”
Firth was right back on the road on Monday when they traveled to Malad for another inter-conference game.
FIRTH 44, WEST SIDE 30
Firth 5 11 9 19 — 44
West Side 11 10 4 5 — 30
Firth — Cassi Robbins 8, Brooklyn Clayson 5, Kiley Mecham 8, Nicole McKinnon 5, Megan Jolley 6, Hailey Barker 8, Daytona Folkman 4.
West Side — Dean 5, J. Phillips 4, L. Phillips 2, S. Fuller 5, Lemmon 4, K. Fuller 10.