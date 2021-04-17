IDAHO FALLS – It ended up being a high-scoring game in many people’s eyes, with the Lady Grizzlies of Skyline defeating the Lady Russets of Shelley by the final score of 16-7, but what the game truly showed is that Shelley is closing the gap on the other teams in the High Country Conference.
Shelley actually held the lead until the bottom of the third inning, leading by the score of 3-1. That is when the error bug reared its ugly head and struck the Lady Russets right between the shoulder blades and turned a tight contest into the game that propelled the Grizzlies to the win.
The Lady Russets would end up with six errors in the game, while Skyline did not commit a miscue and once the Lady Grizzlies got on base, they began to run wild around the diamond. They were so good at base running that they ended up with 19 stolen bases and that number combined with the Shelley errors accounted for most of the Skyline offense.
Pitching-wise, Shelley sent out Sydney Kidman, Sydney Hillman, and Tinlie Whitaker to the circle and the trio accounted for all of the pitching stats for the Russets. Hillman took the loss after working only two-thirds of an inning and surrendering six runs, four of them earned runs and striking out zero and walking one batter.
Next up for Shelley will be a Tuesday afternoon game with Bingham County rival Blackfoot in Shelley with a first pitch slated for 3:30 p.m.
The Russets are now 1-12 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.
Blackfoot will enter the game with a 9-4 record and sit atop the High Country Conference standings at 4-0.
SHELLEY 210 031 0 — 7 10 6
SKYLINE 105 361 X — 16 13 0
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Abby Wattenbarger 3 2 3 1 1 0
Sydney Kidman 4 0 0 0 0 1
Mikayla McDermott 3 1 1 1 1 1
Taylor Ottley 4 1 2 1 0 1
Tinlie Whitaker 4 0 1 1 0 0
Shaylee Johnson 4 0 0 0 0 0
Oakley Remington 2 1 1 0 1 0
Sydney Hillman 3 0 0 0 0 0
Shelby Giles 2 2 2 0 1 0
Totals 29 7 10 4 4 3
Batting 2B: Abby Wattenbarger, Taylor Ottley 2
TB: Abby Wattenbarger 4, Taylor Ottley 4, Tinlie Whitaker, Oakley Remington, Shelby Giles 2, Mikayla McDermott
RBI: Abby Wattenbarger, Taylor Ottley, Tinlie Whitaker, Mikayla McDermott
SB: Abby Wattenbarger 5, Taylor Ottley, Oakley Remington, Shelby Giles 4, Mikayla McDermott
CS: Oakley Remington, Shelby Giles, Mikayla McDermott
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (48.48%)
Abby Wattenbarger 4, Taylor Ottley 2, Sydney Kidman, Tinlie Whitaker, Oakley Remington 2, Sydney Hillman, Shelby Giles 2, Shaylee Johnson 2, Mikayla McDermott
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Abby Wattenbarger 2, Tinlie Whitaker 4
Skyline Grizzlies Varsity
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Rachel Hafer 6 0 2 2 0 0
Avery Olauson 4 3 2 1 1 0
Addi Sanders 2 2 0 0 2 0
Ellese Cottrell 5 2 2 0 0 0
Ellie Whitworth 2 3 1 3 3 0
Taeli Elordi 3 2 2 2 2 0
Remington Brown 3 3 2 3 2 1
Sofia Taylor 4 1 1 1 0 2
Addy White 4 0 1 0 1 1
Kelcee Christensen — — — — — -
Totals 33 16 13 12 11 4
Batting 2B: Rachel Hafer 2, Remington Brown, Ellie Whitworth
3B: Remington Brown
HR: Avery Olauson
TB: Rachel Hafer 4, Remington Brown 5, Ellese Cottrell 2, Taeli Elordi 2, Avery Olauson 5, Sofia Taylor, Addy White, Ellie Whitworth 2
RBI: Rachel Hafer 2, Remington Brown 3, Taeli Elordi 2, Avery Olauson, Sofia Taylor, Ellie Whitworth 3
ROE: Ellese Cottrell, Avery Olauson, Addi Sanders, Sofia Taylor, Addy White, Ellie Whitworth
HBP: Addi Sanders, Sofia Taylor
SB: Remington Brown 3, Ellese Cottrell 3, Taeli Elordi 3, Avery Olauson 2, Addi Sanders 2, Sofia Taylor 2, Addy White, Ellie Whitworth 3
TotalsTeam QAB: 26 (56.52%)
Rachel Hafer 2, Remington Brown 4, Ellese Cottrell 3, Taeli Elordi 3, Avery Olauson 2, Addi Sanders 2, Sofia Taylor 2, Addy White 3, Ellie Whitworth 5
Team LOB: 12
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Sydney Kidman 3.2 84 .571 10 9 3 2 4 1
Sydney Hillman 0.2 30 .467 3 6 4 0 1 0
Tinlie Whitaker 1.2 48 .417 0 1 1 2 6 0
Totals 6.0 162 .506 13 16 8 4 11 1
Pitching L: Sydney Hillman
HBP: Sydney Kidman, Sydney Hillman
Pitches-Strikes: Sydney Kidman 84-48, Tinlie Whitaker 48-20, Sydney Hillman 30-14
Groundouts-Flyouts: Sydney Kidman 4-1, Tinlie Whitaker 2-1, Sydney Hillman 0-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Sydney Kidman 16-27, Tinlie Whitaker 5-11, Sydney Hillman 5-8
Skyline Grizzlies Varsity
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Rachel Hafer 7.0 116 .552 10 7 6 3 4 0
Totals 7.0 116 .552 10 7 6 3 4 0
Pitching W: Rachel Hafer
SV: Rachel Hafer
Pitches-Strikes: Rachel Hafer 116-64
Groundouts-Flyouts: Rachel Hafer 9-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Rachel Hafer 19-33
Stats provided by Game Changer