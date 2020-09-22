THOMAS – Just a few short years ago, the Snake River Lady Panthers were mired in a 1-14-1 season, a team that had lost the backing of the school and its fans and lost the interest in the female athletes of the school as well as losing game after game.
It hadn’t been all that long when the program was one of the most feared teams in the state and won a state tournament in 2010-2011, posting a 17-1-1 record.
That is what has been so frustrating for the girls’ soccer program at Snake River has been fighting, overcoming what has become a run of the mill program, when they know they have the athletes and players to be so much more.
The Lady Panthers of 2020 are much more than what may meet the eye at first glance. Monday’s game against Aberdeen is a prime example of what they are today and even more what they could become in the years to come.
The Lady Panthers were not at their best Saturday, when they traveled to Sugar City to tangle with the Lady Diggers of Sugar-Salem. The past few years, the Lady Diggers have been a formidable opponent, not just for Snake River, but for every other 3A team in the state and they have won their fair share of games and even championships.
On Saturday, the Lady Panthers took on the Lady Diggers and although they ended up losing the game by the final of 9-1, they never quit trying, they never stopped playing and even at the end of the game, with a deficit that could not be overcome, they were trying to score, trying to show they have been learning their lessons and improving.
An opposing coach made the comment, “These Snake River girls don’t even know how good they will become, especially if they work on their games and their physical conditioning to play the game of soccer. They will be scary good when the youth grows up and becomes players.”
That is a pretty impressive statement to make from a coach of a program that has no trouble winning games and trophies.
On Monday, a flash of what the Lady Panthers are becoming was pretty clear.
At the start of the game with Aberdeen, the Lady Panthers came out aggressive and offensive and in the first eight minutes of the game, they didn’t score once or twice, but three times.
For anyone who has not watched much soccer, you don’t realize how tough it is to score that many goals in that short amount of time and it didn’t stop there.
By the time the Lady Panthers reached the intermission of the game with Aberdeen, the Lady Panthers had built the score up to 6-1 and the game was virtually out of reach for the Tigers.
The Lady Panthers were playing soccer the way the coaches had diagrammed the game. They were passing the ball, they were taking the ball deep into the Tigers’ end of the field and they were taking shots on goal that they had only dreamed of being able to do a few short weeks ago.
This is a team built around freshmen and sophomores and they are growing up. The end result of the game on Monday was that the Lady Panthers earned an 8-1 conference win over Aberdeen, moving their season record to 5-5-1 and their conference record to 3-1-0, tied for second place in the league as the regular season is winding down and the district/conference tournament looms in a few short weeks.
The girls are not celebrating any big wins or conference titles, but they are getting better under second year coach Becky Adams and they will continue to do so, game by game, week by week and given time, this has the markings of a team that will be fighting for a title of some kind in just a couple of years.
The team is led by a couple of scorers that are both sophomores in Emryie Adams and Giselle Trejo, both of whom had a hat trick (3 goals) on Monday. Games are still on the schedule against Marsh Valley and American Falls which will determine seeding for the upcoming tournament. That tournament will determine the district’s representative to the state tournament.