THOMAS – By this time every year, teams like the Snake River Panther girls are making plans for their January run through their conference and district tournament and booking rooms in Boise for the state tournament. The Lady Panthers may want to wait a couple of weeks to see if they can straighten themselves out before making any future plans.
This is a team that truly expected to be 9-2 or even 7-4 as they made the turn on Jan. 1 and looked ahead for the rest of the season. Instead, they are 4-7 and have lost some games that they would normally just walk into the gym and win.
Saturday night was a game just like that and the mere fact that they lost isn’t what keeps a person from thinking that they belong in the state tournament. It was the way that they lost.
By now, the Lady Panthers usually have an identity and this team does not. By now, the Lady Panthers know how to play lock-down defense while the offense gets on track, this team does not. By now, the Lady Panthers have a point guard that leads the team and shows hustle, this team does not have that identity either. Usually by now, the Lady Panthers can block out and rebound and this team just gives up too many second chance points.
“Teton had quite a few three-pointers,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “That really kept them in the game. They out-rebounded us a good part of the game and that hurt us on second-chance points.”
Teton came out at the beginning, outscoring the Lady Panthers by seven in the opening quarter and when they added another three-point edge in the second quarter, held a 10-point advantage going into halftime. By then, the game was pretty much over as the Lady Panthers had no answer for the size of the Redskins inside and their three-point shooting outside.
Adia Goff scored 16 points and Josee Steadman added 15 for the Panthers (4-7), who host Filer on Jan. 4.
TETON 64, SNAKE RIVER 51
Teton 17 17 15 15 — 64
Snake River 10 14 15 12 — 51
Teton — K. Brown 21, Larson 5, Kunz 16, T. Strait 2, C. Strait 9, Thomas 8, A. Brown 2.
Snake River — Olivia Kracl 3, Adia Goff 16, Josee Steadman 15, Rachel VanOrden 2, Sage Stimpson 7, Abby Gilbert 2.