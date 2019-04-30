ARIMO – The South East Idaho Conference softball standings have been decidedly one-sided this year in favor of the Snake River Lady Panthers.
Case in point was the Tuesday afternoon game between Snake River and Marsh Valley.
In years past, this game and series was a dogfight of epic proportions. This year, it has all been a bunch of one-sided affairs with the Panthers dominating their conference opposition. Tuesday’s game ended up a 20-2 win for Snake River that secured the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament which begins Friday.
The Panthers have simply been too good for the teams from American Falls and Marsh Valley this year and it has shown on the scoreboard. There hasn’t been a close game in the four match-ups and thus, the Panthers have been rewarded with the top seed and the home field advantage that goes along with it.
As coach Kay Martin has said often, “When you combine good hitting with good pitching, you often get good results.” That has been the case for the Panthers all season long.
The team has put together a powerful line-up and everyone from 1-9 can hit the ball and has contributed to the run scoring machine that the Panthers have become.
Pitching has come down to the Larsen girls, Anna and Lindsie. Both can throw the ball for strikes and they both field their position well.
As for the defense, the infield and outfield are solid and when you can throw the ball the way the Panthers can, it simply becomes a case of execution, something that the Lady Panthers have become very good at this season.
The final of the latest game with Marsh Valley is indicative of what the Panthers can do, day in and day out. They don’t have to use the long ball, but they can as evidenced by the shot hit by Tatum Cherry. The ball curled around the foul pole, landing well beyond the fence and should have been called a home run, but it wasn’t. Cherry has a pair of long balls on the season and there are several others who can take the ball yard, including Abby Tew and Lindsie Larsen.
This is a complete team and they should be fun to watch in the upcoming district tournament beginning on Friday at Shelley’s home field at Riverside Elementary School.