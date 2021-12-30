IDAHO FALLS – It was a quick turnaround for the Snake River Lady Panthers from a first round loss to Lehi on Tuesday to Wednesday’s game against Real Salt Lake Academy.
To make things even tougher, there was no information out about RSLA so game planning was a bit of “let’s go out there and do what we practice and see what happens.”
As it turned out, the practice routine was more than good enough to go along with some offense supplied by Riley Edlefsen and Reagan VanOrden, who combined for 34 points enroute to an easier-than-it-looked win by the final score of 64-47.
Things were helped a bunch when Edlefsen scored 10 unanswered points in the second quarter, opening up a 36-24 halftime lead and the ladies from RSLA never fully recovered.
The opening quarter was more of a feeling out process, just to see what each team could bring to the table following first round losses on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers were the better conditioned and prepared team as they worked the ball patiently in that opening stanza and ended the first eight minutes with a 14-10 lead.
The second quarter was where Snake River stepped up the pace and really took the game over. In addition to the scoring spree that Edlefsen went on, VanOrden was a whirling dervish on defense as she rebounded, stole the ball, played standout defense and helped to spur the Lady Panthers to their bigger lead by halftime.
At the half, both teams went to the locker rooms to see what they could figure out about the other squad, but it was Snake River who came out and proceeded to open things up even more.
With Edlefsen hitting back-to-back long range three-pointers, followed by a pair of midrange jumpers, the Lady Panthers quickly opened up a big lead that the girls from Salt Lake would never recover from.
To make things even worse, RSLA began to pick up fouls and soon were in foul trouble, sending the Lady Panthers to the free throw line time and time again. In all, for the game, the Lady Panthers hit on 18 of their 20 free throw attempts.
“We have been working on our free throws,” Panther coach Jeff Steadman said. “It was nice to see that hard work pay off for the girls.”
In the third period, RSLA made a bit of a run to try and get back into the game, but the Lady Panthers put a quick stop to it and when the third period ended, it was 48-39, and it was just a matter of closing the game out from then.
The fourth period simply became a back-and-forth contest, where one team would score and then the other team would hit a basket and the two teams stayed on a pretty even keel throughout the final eight minutes.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Panthers had clinched the win by a final of 65-47, moving their season record to 8-3 and setting up a Thursday morning contest at Skyline against 5A Owyhee of Boise who came in with a 7-5 record. In this tournament, Owyhee has lost to Pocatello 50-48 and beaten Marsh Valley 50-45.
SNAKE RIVER 14 23 11 17 — 65
RSLA 10 14 15 16 — 47
Individual scoring
Snake River (65): Reese Baldwin, 8; Camdyn Dunn, 6; Reagan VanOrden, 12; Casselle Howell, 7; Jackie Steadman, 2; Riley Edlefsen, 22; Abby Gilbert, 8
RSLA (47): M. Pan, 8; K. Riley, 12; M, Max, 10; Tangrove, 17; Peck, 2