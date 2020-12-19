DRIGGS – The Snake River Lady Panthers stormed to a 7-0 record before falling at home to the Sugar-Salem Lady Diggers in a battle of Idaho 3A powers last Tuesday.
Sometimes, a loss like that can send a team in a downward spiral, but despite a slow first quarter, the Lady Panthers snapped out of that funk and put Teton away with some great shooting and a show of defense that the team is built upon. Final score in the contest was 47-32 in favor of Snake River.
“I don’t know if it was the bus ride or what, but we did have a slow start and then were able to get in a better offensive rhythm,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “Mainly, I think we’re going on a stretch here where we’re playing six games in 10 days, so we didn’t come out as sharp as we needed to. I think we picked up our effort in the second quarter and had a much better rest of the game after that.”
Snake River trailed 9-7 after one quarter but turned things around to lead 22-16 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers got their usual fine game from senior Josee Steadman, who would total 18 points on the night and the rest of the team rallied around her to get the team the win.
Once the Lady Panthers took the lead in the second quarter, it was more of just maintaining that lead to the end, although the team did outscore Teton 15-4 in the final period as the team closed the game out.
Next up for the Lady Panthers was a Saturday contest against West Jefferson in Terreton with the first tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The team will then break until Jan. 2, when they will play Filer in the Panthers’ den on the campus of Snake River High School.
With the win, Snake River is now 8-1 on the season.
SNAKE RIVER 47, TETON 32
Snake River 7 15 10 15 — 47
Teton 9 7 12 4 — 32
Snake River — Josee Steadman 18, Raegan VanOrden 9, Riley Edlefsen 7, Jackie Steadman 4, Adia Goff 4, Abby Gilbert 3, Caselle Howell 2.
Teton — Brown 16, Street 6, Stevens 4, Johnson 3, Kunz 2, Hogan 1.