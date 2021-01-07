THOMAS – Just 24 hours after a disappointing game against arch rival Sugar-Salem, a 59-46 loss to the Diggers, the Lady Panthers of Snake River High School bounced back with 55-48 win over Teton.
“We had a good second quarter then not a very good third and our fourth was just OK,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said.
Getting 23 points from all-state player Josee Steadman, the young varsity team also got a dozen points from freshman point guard Rylie Edlefsen as they moved their season record to 11-2. The Lady Panthers have not yet played a conference game.
The Lady Panthers got off to a decent enough start, and used a 22-point second quarter to take control and basically coasted from there.
Leading 33- 22 as the teams went to the locker rooms for halftime, the Lady Panthers had a poor third quarter which gave the Teton squad hope for the second half. Teton outscored the Lady Panthers by an 11-4 margin in the third period and were right back in the game with the score at 37-33, but the Lady Panthers were able to hold the lead safe through the remainder of the game.
“It can happen more often than we’d like,” Jeff Steadman said. “We’re such a young varsity team and we just try to keep up the defensive intensity.”
Snake River will head off to play Kimberly on Friday with first tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Kimberly is 4-4 on the season.
SNAKE RIVER 55, TETON 48
Teton 13 9 11 15 — 48
Snake River 11 22 4 12 — 55
Teton — Brown 25, Kunz 9, Streit 8, Hogan 4, Johnson 2.
Snake River — Josee Steadman 23, Rylie Edlefsen 12, Adia Goff 6, Jackie Steadman 5, Alexis Rodriguez 4, Abby Gilbert 3, Reagan VanOrden 2.