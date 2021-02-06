THOMAS – This year’s District 5, 3A girls’ basketball season has been anything but normal. The one constant has been that the Snake River Lady Panthers have been ranked in the top five all season long and that was the case as they hosted the Lady Eagles of Marah Valley on Thursday night in the second round of the district tournament.
The twisted turn of events that began a couple of weeks ago, took another evil turn on Thursday with Snake River falling to Marsh Valley, 49-44.
Two weeks ago, it all began when Snake River traveled to American Falls and lost its first regular season conference game. A few days later, the Lady Panthers also lost to Marsh Valley on the road, and suddenly, a highly ranked team in 3A was 0-2 in conference play and looking up at all the conference members.
Then Marsh Valley beat American Falls and they were at the top of the conference standings. The Beavers were able to repay the Lady Eagles and things just kept getting more weird with each passing game.
Entering the final week, the Lady Panthers appeared to be out of the running for the top seed in the district tournament. Then the Snake River bunch beat both American Falls and Marsh Valley and when American Falls beat Marsh Valley, the three teams were tied at the top of the standings, each with a 2-2 record. A coin toss ensued and Snake River won that and was the top seed. American Falls won the coin toss with Marsh and was the second seed, leaving Marsh Valley as the third seed.
Tuesday, things began twisting again, as host American Falls, the second seed, was upended by Marsh Valley, who advanced to play Snake River, the top seed, on Thursday night.
Things took another turn between the three teams when Marsh Valley used a pair of 19-point quarters in the second and third periods to upend the third-ranked team in the state by a final of 49-44 and advance to the semifinals of the district tournament and send Snake River to an elimination game on Saturday against American Falls.
It ended up being a very strong game from the Eagles’ Zoie Armstrong, who tallied 16 points and led the team to the win.
“(Armstrong) handles the ball, she sees things really well, and she can go in and drive,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. “She did a real good job tonight.”
The game began with Snake River seizing the lead on the strength of a solid first period in which they took a lead at 15-9. The Lady Panthers were clicking right along and seemed to be in control of things.
Then in the second period, things began to go south as the pressure applied by Marsh Valley began to take its toll on the Lady Panthers. The full court pressure began to create turnovers and when those turnovers became layups at the other end, the Lady Eagles were on their way.
By halftime, the Eagles had taken the lead by a 28-25 margin, but they weren’t done by any stretch of the imagination.
Panic began to set in and the Lady Panthers just couldn’t get things figured out. Another 19-9 quarter in favor of the Lady Eagles gave them a 13-point lead heading into the fourth and final stanza and for some in the stands, the celebrations had already begun.
The Lady Eagles went into a spread offense, trying to take time off the clock, and that was not prudent at all. The Lady Panthers began chipping away at the lead and with Josee Steadman leading the way, the Lady Panthers were able to get within a couple of points before the Lady Eagles made a bucket nearing the end of regulation and held on for the win.
The loss forced the Lady Panthers into an elimination game on Saturday with American Falls while the Lady Eagles will be forced to wait for the winner of that game to play on Monday at Marsh Valley for a chance to win the conference.
Should either Snake River or American Falls win that Monday contest, a subsequent game will be played on Tuesday for all the marbles and a berth at the state tournament.
MARSH VALLEY 49, SNAKE RIVER 44
Marsh Valley 9 19 19 2 — 49
Snake River 15 10 9 10 — 44
Marsh Valley — Zoie Armstrong 16, Alexis Christensen 11, Sophie Hadley 8, Hayley Bennett 7, Maycee Lunt 5, Adri Belnap 2.
Snake River — Josee Steadman 21, Aida Goff 8, RileyEdlefsen 8, Raegan VanOrden 3, Jackie Steadman 2, Abby Gilbert 2.