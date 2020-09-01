ST. ANTHONY – The Lady Panthers of Snake River earned their first win of the season with a road victory over the Cougars of South Fremont on Saturday by the final score of 5-1.
The Lady Panthers got a pair of goals from Gisselle Trejo, two more goals from Emyrie Adams, and picked up their final score of the game off the foot of freshman Victoria Hammond.
The Lady Panthers also had a strong game from their defensive back line which was led by Abby VanOrden and Daisy Dance, which allowed goal keeper Ellie Thomas to contribute 15 saves on the afternoon.
The midfield line was also instrumental to the win with strong play from Kaylanee Pierce and Miranda Martinez.
“I couldn’t be happier with the effort that we had this afternoon,” head coach Becky Young said.
“This is only the start of the improved play that we have been getting from this group of girls. The future is bright for this team and there will be more wins to come this season.”
Following a game on Monday with Teton at Snake River High School, the Lady Panthers will be in action today, when they travel to Aberdeen for a 4 p.m. contest.
They will follow that game up with a home contest next Tuesday when they travel to Firth for a game with the Lady Cougars beginning at 4:30 p.m.