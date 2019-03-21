THOMAS -- The Snake River Lady Panthers have a rich tradition of winning softball. When you have that type of culture, you don't take losing lightly and as the softball program took to the diamond in the early going this spring, doubts were beginning to creep into the minds of the players and coaches.
There was the season-opening loss to Sugar-Salem by the score of 9-6, not a bad loss, but you never want to let one get away, especially on your own field.
Then came a 7-6 loss in a game that the Lady Panthers probably should have won. That game came at the hands of the West Jefferson Panthers and you never want to lose a game to a lower classification team and after all, West Jefferson is a 2A program.
That brought up Thursday's game against Teton, a 3A program that has been very good in the past and this early in the season, you don't want to call the third game on your schedule a must win contest, but in the minds of a good program, it probably felt that way to the players and coaches.
Final score was 15-0 Snake River in a shortened three-inning affair.
The Lady Panthers sent out the supposed ace of the staff in Anna Larsen and did she ever produce, mixing up her pitches and keeping the Teton Redskins off balance for the entire contest, such as it were.
“We really wanted to establish ourselves today and I think that we did a pretty good job of it,” coach Kay Martin said. “Anna threw the ball very well, kept the Teton hitters off balance for most of the game, and we were able to get some timely hits mixed in with the walks and errors that Teton made and we scored a bunch of runs. That is what we want and need to do to be successful.”
Teton may not have been at full strength for this game and there was some talk about them missing some players due to spring break, but the way the Panthers took control of this game, it wouldn't have mattered who played as the Panthers broke out in a big way.
The Panthers had solid defense and didn't allow but one runner to reach third base in the game, and they left her stranded when Larsen struck out the final batter of the game.
And talk about some solid defense, shortstop Abbie Tew made a very nice over the shoulder catch that would have made any coach proud and she was followed up by an outstanding play in center field by Tatum Cherry who made a nice running catch to end the game.
“We showed a lot of discipline at the plate and that allowed us to control the offense today,” Kay Martin said. “If we can be that disciplined all season, we will win a lot of ball games.”
The Lady Panthers will not have long to dwell on this win as they will be right back on the diamond today for another inter-conference contest with South Fremont from the Mountain Rivers Conference. The game will be played at Riverside Elementary and will have a first pitch at 3:30 p.m.