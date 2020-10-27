AMERICAN FALLS – When you have won a number of consecutive district titles in cross country and you enter the 2020 district meet without any competition, you have to feel pretty confident that you will bring home another title.
That is what faced the Lady Panthers this year as American Falls High School hosted the District 5, 3A meet which was held at Marina Bay on a relatively flat course, but it did have wind blowing and swirling around.
There was but a single runner from American Falls entered in the meet and no one was there from Marsh Valley, so it was a forgone conclusion that the Snake River Lady Panthers were going to win the meet and advance to the state meet, which will be held in Pocatello Oct. 30-31 at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
The Lady Panthers did as expected, sweeping the top eight positions in the race before the lone American Falls runner, Gisselle Carreon, crossed the finish line. The Lady Panthers turned in the lowest score possible for a cross country meet at 15 points, but it was the way they did it. It may have seemed to be little more than a workout for the team, but they treated it with more seriousness than that as the girls were campaigning for positioning on the team and working to guarantee they would be among the top seven runners and eligible to run at the state meet.
Snake River is led by three freshmen and a pair of sophomores, with a couple of seniors in the mix.
This time, other than freshman Hailey Raymond, the senior stepped up and made their presence felt. Morgan Sensenbach and Kierra Jensen stepped up their games and finished second and third in the race behind Raymond. That was an important thing in this youth movement that has been going on at Snake River because it lets those younger runners know the seniors will have their back when it matters most, at the state meet this week.
Running at state can be a bit daunting, especially for some freshmen who may be running on the biggest stage in Idaho for the first time. It is comforting to know the seniors will be part of the solution for Idaho's top-ranked 3A girls' team.
“It may have only been like a workout for us,” coach Mike Kirkham said. “But it was important because we need those seniors to be at our best and they showed the rest of the group that they will be there this week as we go for a state title.”
Raymond led the way in American Falls as she has for most of the year. The hard running harrier just keeps getting better and ran another good race, stopping the electric timer in 20:49. Sensenbach had her best finish at 21:05, followed by fellow senior Kierra Jensen in 21:20 and sophomore Kylee Morgan in 21:25 and freshman Allister Dillow in 21:40 for a clean sweep by the Lady Panthers.
Snake River is the top team in the state, based upon a hypothetical race with the other 3A schools, but Sugar-Salem is only 21 points behind and Teton and South Fremont are right on the heels of the Diggers.
The Lady Panthers will need to have a good week of practice and run without fear this week and they will most likely bring home their first blue trophy symbolic of a state championship. The Lady Panthers will race on Friday at 9 a.m.