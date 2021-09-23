THOMAS – It may have been early for a Senior Night, but get ready, because there are more coming your way and in short order. With crowded calendars and a shortage of referees, you just about have to take your chances as to whether you will get the games in at all.
On Tuesday night, we had the first of our Senior Nights, as the Snake River Lady Panthers bid farewell to four young ladies who have helped coach Becky Adams Young bring the program back to life.
The team responded in kind, as they took on the Aberdeen Lady Tigers with a vengeance and when the dust settled and senior awards were handed out, there were tears flowing in many corners.
“I am going to miss these girls a lot,” Young said. “They stepped up, made all the practices and helped us to build the program back up. We now have enough girls to field a junior varsity program and that couldn’t have happened without their contributions. We are building a program that will be relevant for years to come.”
The stars of the team and the game on Tuesday night may have been all underclassmen, but the seniors had their moment under the lights and each will be taking something away from the program as well. The team camaraderie on the sidelines was all due to the seniors, who cheered and spurred their team on to victory.
Rebekah Baxter, #4 – The daughter of Leslie and Cameron Baxter, she has been playing soccer for the past four years. Her favorite quote is: “And I knew exacty what to do but in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do.” from Michael Scott. She plans on attending BYU-I and getting a degree in cardiac nursing.
Kaylanee Pierce, #6 – The daughter of Stphanie and Jay Pierce, she has been playing soccer for the past seven years. Her favorite quote is: “A punishment is only worth it if it is accompanied by the right memories.” Fablehaven. He future plans include finishing an associates degree at CEI and gaining a degree in Business Management.
Halle Leavitt, #15 – Halle is the daughter of Wendy and Daymon Leavitt. This was her first year of soccer and her favorite quote comes from John Wayne. “Life is hard, but it is harder if you are stupid.” Her future plans included attending college.
Kassidee Anderson #14 – The daughter of Brtany Hillman and Nick Anderson, she has been playing soccer for six years. Her favorite quote is: “No one is you and that is your superpower” She plans on attending college and obtaining an agricultural business degree.
The game itself featured the stars of tomorrow as the Lady Panthers obtained two goals each from sisters Emyrie and Darby Adams, and single goals from Victoria Hammond and Ellie Shupe. The final score was 6-0 in favor of Snake River.
Next up for the Lady Panthers was a match on Thursday, when they traveled to American Falls for a game with the Beavers.