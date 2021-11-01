BOISE – The Snake River Panthers have made trip after trip to the state cross country championships trying to win a team title. Time after time, they have been turned away without that shiny blue trophy.
2021 will go down in history as for the first time ever that the Lady Panthers were able to celebrate with the blue trophy, symbolic of the state 3A team title as the Lady Panthers passed a couple of Sugar-Salem runners as they raced to the finish, placing three runners in the top 10 individuals and all five of their scoring runners in the top 21 to grab their first title by a mere two points over Sugar-Salem, 67-69. Another east Idaho rival, South Fremont, finished third with 82 points.
The best news for the Lady Panthers may be that of their top seven runners, six will be returning for next year and should have a very good chance to challenge once again for the top spot.
Led by sophomore Hailey Raymond who finished in sixth place overall, freshman Ainslee Miller who was ninth overall, and senior Reagan VanOrden who finished 10th, the Lady Panthers also had sophomore Allister Dillow in 20th place and junior Kylee Morgan in 21st place.
Junior Aliza Haroldsen and sophomore Hailey Nash were 23rd and 27th to round out the runners for the Lady Panthers.
Snake River has been steadily improving and growing the number of participants in their program over the past several years, but the addition of Hailey Raymond and Ainslee Miller has really moved the program forward.
The growth all started several years ago when Reagan VanOrden stepped up as a freshman and was a medal earner. She has taken a couple of years off to concentrate on her basketball, but returned to cross country this fall and was a real difference maker for the team with her 10th place finish.
The cross country team members have been very active in track and field and have also taken to the roads and hills in the summer as they participate in their summer running program. Part of that program is to see just how many of the runners are dedicated enough to earn a spot in the “300 Mile Club” which awards a jacket to those who can complete 300 miles of documented running during the 10-week summer practice session.
This summer program has built the entire program up to where it is very respected up and down the eastern side of Idaho and is leaving its mark on the other programs as they are gradually becoming the team to beat meet after meet during the fall.
The target is now squarely on the backs of the Lady Panthers as they have the state title and will be expected to win another in short order.