THOMAS – The Snake River Lady Panthers, in the midst of another conference championship run, took time out for a senior night that honored three graduating players from their program.
They invited South Fremont into town for the game and promptly used the matchup to showcase their three seniors — Olivia Kracl, Jordyn Gilbert, and Tatum Cherry.
They fed the three players from every position on the floor and they responded with layups, long-range threes, solid defense, and the team took the lead early and never looked back as they dispatched the Cougars in easy fashion with a 52-33 win.
Kracl scored a career-high 16 points and her classmate Gilbert added 14 for the Panthers, who had three players in double figures for the game.
“It was a great start,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “The seniors really stepped it up tonight for us.”
The Lady Panthers started quickly and didn’t let up until the game was secured at the start of the fourth quarter. With the ball going inside to Adia Goff and Gilbert, and Kracl hitting her mid-range and long-range jumpers, the Lady Panthers opened up quickly with an 18-6 lead in the first period.
The Snake River defense was superb early on as they limited the Cougars to single digit scoring in each of the first three quarters of play.
By halftime, the lead had grown to 29-10 and the Lady Panthers were rolling, an indication that they are hitting their best form at the right time of the year.
Following the intermission, the Lady Panthers’ defense continued to shine, limiting the Cougars to a mere three points in the period, scoring 11 themselves as coach Steadman began substituting liberally, while still giving his seniors the ball as often as possible.
The end result was heading to the fourth and final period with a 40-13 lead and the game was never in doubt. The Lady Panthers relaxed a bit in the final period and when Steadman removed his three seniors from the court with just over three minutes remaining, they received a standing ovation from the crowd for their performance.
As the team finished off their opponents, thoughts turned to the next game, the regular season finale on Friday, when the Lady Panthers will travel to Marsh Valley, with a chance to claim the top seed in the upcoming District 5 tournament. With the top seed will go the responsibility of hosting the tournament on their home floor. Snake River is in control of its own destiny as they hold a 3-0 conference record and a win will cement the top seed. Marsh Valley will travel to American Falls on Wednesday and if they lose, then Snake River will clinch the seed a couple of days earlier, but a win by the Eagles will put everything on the line for Friday night.
Game time on Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be Marsh Valley’s senior night.
The Lady Panthers moved their season record to 11-9 with the win.
SNAKE RIVER 52, SOUTH FREMONT 33
South Fremont 6 4 3 20 — 33
Snake River 18 11 11 12 — 52
South Fremont — Tyleigh Hill 3, Kinley Geisler 6, Karlee Thuesen 5, Josee Angel 3, J.C. Pope 2, Rylie Neville 9, Addi Hill 5.
Snake River — Olivia Kracl 16, Adia Goff 6, Josee Steadman 10, Reagan VanOrden 2, Sage Stimpson 2, Tatum Cherry 2, Jordyn Gilbert 14.