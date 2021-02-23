BLACKFOOT – For the fourth straight year, the Snake River Lady Panthers earned a berth at the state girls’ 3A basketball championships.
Their first round draw was the Parma Panthers, setting up a battle between Panthers and it figured to be a very good contest between a pair of teams that had been ranked in the top five of the state in the 3A classification.
Snake River entered the game with a record of 21-6, while the Parma Panthers entered with a record of 16-6. It figured to be a very good match-up between two very good teams.
The Snake River Panthers, under the direction of coach Jeff Steadman, was making his fourth straight appearance at the state tournament and his previous three teams had all brought home trophies for their play, two runners-up trophies and a consolation trophy as well. He had full expectations of adding to that collection and his team had worked hard to get there.
His team featured a three-time all-state player in his daughter Josee, who had set three different scoring records just a year before and has been considered one of the best players in the state for some time. Already committed to Colorado Mesa University, Josee Steadman had little left to prove in her career, but you always want to leave a venue with the best impression you can.
The game did not start well for Snake River, whether it was jitters or butterflies or whatever, the Parma Panthers flew from the gates to the tune of a 16-7 lead at the end of the first period and Steadman under control from the beginning.
The defense employed by Parma had confused the Lady Panthers of Snake River to the extent that they appeared to be confused and a bit disoriented from the beginning. That could have been due to the number of young players on the team and really no other explanation was plausible.
The second period was like night and day for the Lady Panthers, as Snake River was able to rally from that early nine-point deficit and they were able to close to within a single point at 20-19 by the time the teams hit halftime. As the girls left for the locker rooms for the 10-minute break, both teams were ready to make some adjustments and try to finish the other team off in the second half.
Those adjustments seemed to work better for the Parma crew, as they quickly opened up a seven-point lead when the third period came to an end. Parma leading by the score of 33-26.
From there, it was simply a matter of Parma taking care of the ball and not giving the lead back to Snake River.
Their sights set on winning the game gave Parma just enough that they continued to keep Steadman in check and despite the fine game by freshman point guard Riley Edlefsen, the Parma crew cruised to the win in fine fashion, finishing up with a 46-36 win and advanced in the tournament to meet up with last year’s champion in Timberlake.
For Snake River, their hopes and dreams of a state title were dashed and they were headed to the consolation bracket for the second time in three years to face McCall-Donnelly, who was returning to the 3A ranks for the first time in a number of years.
The first game saw Snake River shoot only 27% from the field and Steadman was held to only nine points in the contest after averaging over 19 points per game for the season. She also had a couple of reported injuries from the game that had hindered her activity. Edlefsen scored 15 to lead the Lady Panthers.
On Friday morning, the Lady Panthers appeared and seemed to be a different team. They were more energized than against the Parma bunch and that alone figured to be a difference they could use to their advantage.
While they still were not shooting the ball with any authority, they did end up shooting a little over 30% for the game and the defense had appeared, holding the Vandals to only 25% shooting for the game. For the second time in two games, however, the Lady Panthers were out-rebounded in a game and that was not a good sign for the Lady Panthers’ final game of the tournament on Saturday.
The Friday game was a tightly contested one and the scoring was low, with the Lady Panthers only scoring as many as 10 points in the third and fourth quarters and only got that many due to the 27 turnovers committed by the two teams.
It also didn’t help that Josee Steadman, normally a deadly shot from beyond the three point arc, was held to 1 for 6 shooting from beyond the arc and held to 14 points, below her season average.
The Lady Panthers would make up for the lack of offense with a stepped up effort on defense. The team racked up seven steals in the contest, taking advantage of the inexperience of McCall-Donnelly. After all, the Vandals had finished with a 6-6 record this year and got into the tournament on the strength of their second place finish to Parma in the Snake River Conference.
They will be a very good team down the road, as the Lady Vandals gain the experience that the Lady Panthers have accumulated during the course of this year, where they were able to play a number of underclassmen who have all contributed to the program.
Snake River has at least eight girls who will return to the program next year and all of the minutes logged in the 30-game season this year will pay off in huge numbers over the next couple of years.
The only real difference in the two teams was that the Vandals were able to out-rebound the Lady Panthers, but the Lady Panthers made up for it with better stats in steals, and fewer turnovers. The Lady Panthers also shot better from the field, despite a lower than expected total from three-point range.
The Lady Panthers were able to take control of the game in the second period, following a 6-6 tie after the first. The Lady Panthers took a 15-11 lead in the second of the low scoring contest and following the intermission, expanded the lead to 25-16 and the Lady Vandals just didn’t have enough offense to make a run in the fourth and final stanza.
A standoff ensued as both teams would score 10 points in the fourth quarter and the Lady Panthers were off to the consolation finals where they would meet an old nemesis in Marsh Valley.
The two District 5 opponents would be meeting for the sixth time in the past several weeks, with the Eagles holding a 3-2 lead in the series. At stake, the consolation trophy and bragging rights for the coming year between the two teams.
It looked like a battle royale was going to ensue and for the most part, that is exactly what the two teams gave the fans in attendance.
The Eagles came out very aggressive and built a 14-7 lead in the opening quarter, only to have the Lady Panthers rally in the second period that saw the score move in the opposite direction with Snake River moving to a 28-25 halftime lead as the two teams went into the intermission. It was going to be anybody’s guess which direction the third and fourth quarters were going to go. The Lady Eagles looked a little bit tired, but Snake River was not shooting as well as the Eagles were, so it was going to come down to the little things that would determine the winner of the game.
The Lady Panther defense was on full display as they were ball hawking like never before and it resulted in a huge difference in steals, where the Lady Panthers would hold a big lead, 11-5. That led to more opportunities for run outs and easy layups.
A bigger difference came in rebounding, where the shorter Eagles were able to out-rebound the taller Lady Panthers by an 11-rebound difference. That only translated to more offensive opportunities for Marsh Valley and they took full advantage of it, shooting a higher percentage than did Snake River and that rolled into points. The second half went to Marsh Valley by a 36-20 advantage and the end result was Marsh Valley’s fourth win over Snake River in the past three weeks.
When all the points were counted, it was 51-48 in favor of the Lady Eagles of Marsh Valley who were certain to use the bragging rights for the coming year.
To the chants of “we won a trophy, we won a trophy’ echoing in the gymnasium at the Middleton High School Athletic Complex, the Lady Eagles accepted the trophy and medals symbolizing the consolation bracket championship, the Lady Panthers could only sit on the sidelines and watch and dream about what could have been.
It isn’t as if they didn’t have a good season, they did, but they just couldn’t handle the Marsh Valley Eagles in this season and they will regroup and come back stronger and faster than ever before. Focus points for the coaching staff will likely be on breaking the full press and rebounding, two glaring areas that the Lady Panthers will need to improve to beat the likes of the teams they will face next year.
Teams like Marsh Valley, American Falls, Sugar-Salem, Parma and even McCall-Donnelly are not going to go away and they will likely work harder as well.