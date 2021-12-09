THOMAS – Three weeks ago, the Snake River Lady Panthers made the trip to Filer to take on the Lady Wildcats. That game was an offensive show, as the two teams combined for 144 points in a 74-70 win for Snake River.
Tuesday night, the two teams met once again to complete the home-and-home series that the two teams have been holding for several years now. The game was not as offensive-minded as the earlier contest and both teams had noticeable absences due to injuries.
For the Lady Panthers, post player Jackie Steadman was held out as she rehabs an injured ankle in preparation for the post-holiday schedule which is what will determine which team will advance out of the South East Idaho Conference to the state 3A girls’ basketball tournament.
With a 5-1 record, the state tournament means everything, especially to the two seniors on the squad.
While the game was still fast-paced enough, the scoring was just not as prolific as the earlier game.
The defense of Snake River had a lot to do with it, but so did turnovers and missed opportunities from close in to the basket.
The opening quarter was very evident as to how the game would go, both teams flying up and down the court with the Lady Panthers taking a four-point advantage at 16-12. The second quarter saw a slower paced contest, with not a lot of shots due to defense being played and the result was another quarter win for Snake River, but only by a 7-4 margin. That sent the two teams to the locker rooms for halftime with Snake River leading by a score of 23-16.
The Lady Panthers really took control in the second half of the contest when their fast break began working to perfection and a few three-point shots began to fall in.
That sent the Lady Wildcats into a scramble to try and stay in the contest, but free throws down the stretch eventually would put the game away for the Lady Panthers.
With the win, Snake River is now 5-1 and will next be in action against Sugar-Salem on Dec. 16 at home. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.