ABERDEEN – The Snake River Lady Panthers soccer team has found its stride. Following a pair of ties against Firth and Teton, the Lady Panthers have now run off three straight wins, and each one seems to be bigger and better than the previous one.
The Lady Panthers have dispatched South Fremont in a pair of games, the first by a 4-3 margin, then again by a 6-0 margin, and traveled to Aberdeen where the Lady Tigers found the Lady Panthers simply too much to handle as the Snake River crew dispatched the Lady Tigers by a final score of 11-0.
Forward Emyrie Adams led the way against Aberdeen as she scored four times, her best outing of the year and following a hat trick earlier against South Fremont.
Adams was backed up by the scoring of Kylie Lott, who recorded a pair of goals and single goals from Darby Adams, Keva Brumfield, Alondra Arredondo, Kodie Evans and Ellie Shupe.
The way the Lady Panthers are rolling right now, they should wish for the conference season to hurry up and get started.
They are about to get their wish as they will face off against a conference opponent in their next match when American Falls comes to town on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. starting time.
American Falls has yet to taste defeat on the season, winning all three of their games and showing great defense in the process as they have shut out all of their opponents.
They sent Firth packing by a 2-0 score, downed Sugar-Salem by a 4-0 score, and just took care of Malad by a 13-0 score.