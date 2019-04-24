AMERICAN FALLS – The Snake River Lady Panthers are making short work of the South East Idaho Conference this season. On Wednesday, the Lady Panthers recorded another lop-sided win over a competitor in conference play, this time a 15-2 win over the Lady Beaver of American Falls.
The game was a matter of too much Anna Larsen, as she pitched a complete-game, seven-strikeout win, and was a major contributor at the plate.
Larsen cracked out a pair of hits, drove in two runs and added a walk for good measure.
The game was not just about Larsen, but it may have seemed that way and American Falls will not want to see her again this season.
Also prominent offensively was senior team leader Abby Tew, who also had a pair of hits and drove in four runs. Tew has been on a tear lately and leads the team in batting and runs batted in, while playing a standout shortstop defensively for the Panthers.
Catcher Kenya Leavitt was also a contributor as she had a pair of hits, while Emma Warren would also drive in two runs on the day.
With the big win on Wednesday, the Lady Panthers remain unbeaten in conference play with only one game remaining. They will play Marsh Valley on Tuesday, on the road, and they have already beaten the Eagles by a score of 15-0 a week ago.
Overall, the Panthers find themselves at 11-5 on the season and 3-0 in conference play.
Coach Kay Martin has the Panthers playing at a high level at just the right time of year and they should be able to wrap up another regular season conference title with a win on Tuesday, which should set them up very well for the district tournament and the top seed in that tournament.