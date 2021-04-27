AMERICAN FALLS – Following the Snake River Lady Panthers’ first foray into South East Idaho Conference softball play, a close but unforgiving loss to the Marsh Valley Eagles, the Lady Panthers quickly made up for that loss to Marsh Valley with a dominating 18-1 win over the American Falls Beavers behind four runs batted in from Casselle Howell.
Howell had a pair of triples, one in the second inning and another in the fourth inning, that each drove in a run and then she capped her day with a pair of runs batted in during the fifth inning that all but sealed the deal for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers banged out 10 hits on the afternoon and there were two Lady Panthers who had a pair of hits and there were five lady Panthers who had multiple runs batted in during the contest.
As is the usual case when the Lady Panthers have a dominating performance, it usually starts with Lyndsie Larsen in the circle and Larsen was superb.
Larsen only allowed three hits in her five innings of work. Larsen struck out 11 Lady Beavers in the game and only walked a single batter.
American Falls contributed to its own demise with eight errors along the way. With the conference season now halfway through, Marsh Valley is in the driver’s seat with a 2-0 record, Snake River is in second with a 1-1 record and American Falls is 0-2 with a lot of work remaining to do.
SNAKE RIVER 227 43X — 18 10 2
AMERICAN FALLS 000 10X — 1 3 8
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Caselle Howell 4 4 2 4 1 0
Maecie White 4 0 1 3 0 1
Halle Leavitt 5 1 1 2 0 1
Lyndsie Larsen 4 1 2 2 0 0
Addie Campbell 1 1 1 1 1 0
Jordynne Austin 4 1 0 0 0 1
Carly Phillips 4 3 1 1 0 1
Abby Larsen 4 2 1 2 0 1
Hailee Nash 4 4 1 1 0 1
Ashlynn Wright — — — — — -
Totals 34 18 10 18 3 6
Batting 2B: Lyndsie Larsen 2, Maecie White
3B: Halle Leavitt, Caselle Howell 2
TB: Lyndsie Larsen 4, Halle Leavitt 3, Caselle Howell 6, Maecie White 2, Addie Campbell, Hailee Nash, Carly Phillips, Abby Larsen
RBI: Lyndsie Larsen 2, Halle Leavitt 2, Caselle Howell 4, Maecie White 3, Addie Campbell, Hailee Nash, Carly Phillips, Abby Larsen 2
SF: Maecie White
ROE: Halle Leavitt, Caselle Howell 2, Maecie White, Hailee Nash 2, Carly Phillips, Abby Larsen
FC: Jordynne Austin 2
HBP: Addie Campbell 2
SB: Caselle Howell, Maecie White 3, Addie Campbell, Abby Larsen
TotalsTeam QAB: 22 (56.41%)
Lyndsie Larsen 3, Halle Leavitt, Caselle Howell 4, Maecie White 3, Addie Campbell 3, Hailee Nash 3, Carly Phillips 2, Abby Larsen 3
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Jordynne Austin, Abby Larsen
American Falls
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
R Rose 3 0 0 0 0 3
W PETERSON 3 0 0 0 0 3
L Leslie 3 0 1 0 0 0
V Nappo 0 0 0 0 1 0
M Whitrah 1 0 0 0 0 0
H Lott 2 1 1 0 0 1
K Lott 2 0 0 0 0 1
S Stocki 2 0 1 1 0 1
C Tilley 2 0 0 0 0 1
M Robinson 2 0 0 0 0 1
F Flowlor — — — — — -
Totals 20 1 3 1 1 11
Batting 2B: L Leslie
3B: S Stocki
TB: L Leslie 2, H Lott, S Stocki 3
RBI: S Stocki
ROE: L Leslie, C Tilley
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (42.86%)
R Rose 2, L Leslie 2, V Nappo, S Stocki, C Tilley, M Robinson 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: R Rose 2, K Lott, S Stocki 3, M Robinson, F Flowlor
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Lyndsie Larsen 5.0 80 .688 3 1 1 11 1 0
Totals 5.0 80 .688 3 1 1 11 1 0
Pitching W: Lyndsie Larsen
Pitches-Strikes: Lyndsie Larsen 80-55
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lyndsie Larsen 2-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lyndsie Larsen 14-21
American Falls
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
V Nappo 1.0 25 .720 1 2 0 1 1 0
M Whitrah 2.0 81 .704 8 13 5 4 0 0
L Leslie 2.0 35 .543 1 2 0 1 1 0
Totals 5.0 141 .667 10 18 4 6 2 0
Pitching L: L Leslie
HBP: M Whitrah 2
WP: L Leslie, M Whitrah
Pitches-Strikes: L Leslie 35-19, V Nappo 25-18, M Whitrah 81-57
Groundouts-Flyouts: L Leslie 0-4, V Nappo 1-0, M Whitrah 0-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: L Leslie 6-11, V Nappo 5-6, M Whitrah 14-22
Stats provided by Game Changer