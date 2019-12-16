BUHL – In a tight, low scoring game, the Snake River Lady Panthers played their best defensive game of the season in limiting the Indians to seven points in the contest as they rolled to a 36-7 non-conference win.
They Lady Panthers were able to hold the Indians scoreless in the third period and to a single point in the second quarter.
“We really wanted to try to improve on limiting turnovers and valuing possessions so that we could get a good look, and I felt like the girls did a pretty good job of it,” Panthers coach Jeff Steadman said. “Our defense was very strong in the middle two quarters.”
Josee Steadman scored 15 points for the Lady Panthers, who improved their record to 4-4 on the season.
SNAKE RIVER 36, BUHL 7
Snake River 11 13 9 3 — 36
Buhl 3 1 0 3 — 7
Snake River — Olivia Kracl 4, Adia Goff 2, Josee Steadman 15, Reagan Van Orden 2, Sage Stimpson 3, Tatum Cherry 5, Jordyn Gilbert 5.
Buhl — Elkin 2, Morse 1, Higgins 2, Montgomery 2.