Lady Panthers drop game to South Fremont

THOMAS – Following a great opening season win over Sugar-Salem, by the 10-run mercy rule no less, hopes were high that the trend would continue as the Lady Panthers took on their second game against the Mountain Rivers Conference as the South Fremont Cougars came calling.
In the Wednesday opener, the Lady Panthers did almost everything right, from getting a near-shutout performance in the circle from Hailey Leavitt, to banging out a bunch of hits in the big win over the Diggers.
That wasn’t the case on Friday, when the Lady Panthers struggled defensively, and watched the Cougars score five times against the duo of Leavitt and Maecie White and looked in dismay at the scoreboard which showed the Cougars winning the game by a score of 5-2.
What the Lady Panthers will realize is that there will be days like this, where things just don’t go your way and you must rebound and practice hard to overcome those mistakes and come back with a win the next time these two teams meet down the road.
On the brighter side of things, the Lady Panthers did out-hit the Cougars by the total of nine to two and they were aggressive on the base paths, but the Cougars were able to score just enough to prevail. The bad thing in all of this is that the game was a very winnable one for the Lady Panthers and a win would have put the Lady Panthers at 2-0, instead of 1-1.
Enough about the Friday afternoon contest, the Lady Panthers have very little time to make their corrections and get back on the field, which will come quick enough as they faced the Teton Timberwolves on Monday in another home contest at Riverside Elementary School.
The offense against South Fremont was strong enough, with a trio of Lady Panthers — Maecie White, Caselle Howell and Hailey Nash — all collecting two hits and the pitching looks more than strong enough as Hallie Leavitt struck out five in her four innings of work on Friday. It will be the little things that need to be corrected to make this team a championship caliber team before season’s end.
Teton came to town Monday with a 2-1 record, with wins over West Jefferson and American Falls and a loss against Marsh Valley.