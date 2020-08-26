THOMAS – Although the excitement and joy of playing soccer is there for the Snake River Lady Panthers, Monday’s opening game of the 2020 season proves once again that Rome wasn’t built in a day and the Lady Panther program cannot be rebuilt in a single season.
There have been great improvements, not only in the attitude of the players and coaches, but also in the skill level being developed by second year coach Becky Young and you can see that the future will be bright for the team, just not against an established program as good as the Sugar-Salem Diggers.
The Diggers proved once again that they may well be the team to beat not only in the Mountain Rivers Conference, but perhaps the entire State of Idaho.
They came to the pitch at Snake River High School and they showed why they are one of the top teams in Idaho year in and year out as they took the air out of the Lady Panthers with a 10-0 win to open the season.
Not all of the news is bad as the Lady Panthers showed a lot of promise, although it came with some learning mistakes that are to be expected, and they will be just fine as the season progresses.
Don’t count the Lady Panthers out for the conference and district titles as they will prove to be pretty competitive as the year goes along.
You can call it whatever you want, opening game jitters or unrealistic expectations, but this Lady Panther team has some real promise that will show itself before the season is over.