ST. ANTHONY – The Snake River Lady Panther volleyball team made the long trek north to tangle with the South Fremont Lady Cougars on Tuesday, the lone volleyball match in Bingham County due to a shortage of volleyball officials in eastern Idaho.
The match between Snake River and South Fremont is a good barometer of how both teams are doing and in this year of uncertainty due to COVID-19, every team is working to get as many matches in as possible before the district tournaments come up in October.
The youthful Lady Panthers have been relying on their two seniors, Lillie Bouse and Koralee Woolstenhume, and this match would be no exception.
The end result was a 3 set to 1 loss for Snake River, but the youth on the team is starting to step forward and be counted as evidenced by the closeness of the set scores, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, and 25-17 in favor of the Cougars.
Leading the Lady Panthers were Rose Bouse with 9 kills, while Koralee Woolstenhume contribued 7 kills; Lillie Bouse had 3 aces; Koralee Woolstenhume had 10 blocks and Kala Ward added five more; Abby Gilbert tossed in 13 assists and Lillie Bouse had 26 digs on the night.
The match dropped the Lady Panthers to a record of 3-11-1 while South Fremont moved its season record to 9-4.
Neither team has entered conference play yet, but will be doing so in the next week.
Next up for Snake River will be another road, inter-conference match-up when they head to Sugar City for a match against the Sugar-Salem Diggers, tonight.
South Fremont will be headed to a Wednesday match at home against Marsh Valley.
Both matches will begin at 7 p.m.