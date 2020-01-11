KIMBERLY – The Snake River Lady Panthers opened the 2019-2020 girls’ basketball season on Nov. 19, when they welcomed the Kimberly Lady Bulldogs to town for an inter-conference battle. It turned out to be a pretty one-sided win for the Panthers as they sent Kimberly packing to the tune of a 55-39 win.
The Lady Panthers have become a much more defensive type of team since that point, scoring in the 30s and 40s for the most part and that was demonstrated on Friday night when they traveled to Kimberly for the rematch of the season series.
The Lady Panthers did get 16 points from Sage Stimpson and their defense did the rest in a 40-31 win over the Lady Bulldogs to earn a sweep of the season series.
“At times we were able to score and execute, and other times we didn’t do as much,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “But overall, we had girls that stepped up and made shots. It was a nice win for us.”
The game started innocently enough as the Lady Panthers were able to forge an 8-6 lead in the first quarter.
The two teams basically matched points in the second as both would score 10 points, leaving the Lady Panthers with the lead at 18-16.
In the third quarter, the Lady Panthers defense went to the forefront and held Kimberly to two points while scoring 14 of their own. From there, it was simply keeping the Lady Bulldogs at bay and while they were outscored by seven points in the fourth, the Lady Panthers did enough to secure the win by the final of 40-31.
Next up for Snake River will be the conference opener against American Falls on Wednesday. The game will be in American Falls with a tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 40, KIMBERLY 31
Snake River 8 10 14 8 — 40
Kimberly 6 10 2 15 — 31
Snake River — Josee Steadman 6, Rachel VanOrden 4, Sage Stimpson 16, Tatum Cherry 3, Jordyn Gilbert 11.
Kimberly — Humphreys 7, A. Walker 8, M. Walker 9, Russell 2, Garey 5.